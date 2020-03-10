Ivy League cancels spring football practices

(Stats Perfrom) - The Ivy League canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation drew the most attention Tuesday, but spring football practices also were eliminated this year.

The eight-school league declared its regular-season basketball champions, the Princeton women and Yale men, as its automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournaments. It also implemented highly restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for other upcoming campus athletics events and canceled out-of-season practices and competitions, such as spring football. Some programs had begun their practices already.

"Following a number of league-wide discussions throughout the last several weeks, we have decided to exercise caution in the interest of student-athletes, fans and the general community," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said.

The league said all policies are subject to change based on the ongoing review of circumstances.