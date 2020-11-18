Jim Boeheim's son, Jimmy, transferring from Cornell after Ivy League shuts down winter sports

Jim Boeheim’s son, Jimmy, officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday — just days after the Ivy League canceled all winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jimmy, a senior at Cornell, will look to find somewhere else to play with his final season of eligibility. The Ivy League’s cancellation won’t cause him to lose this season.

“I couldn’t imagine finding out right now that our season was canceled,” Jimmy’s younger brother Buddy, who is a junior at Syracuse under his dad, told the Associated Press. “All the hard work he’s put in this summer. We worked out every day together. I was really looking forward to see what he was going to do this year. He was going to have a big year.”

Jimmy averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season at Cornell.

The Ivy League canceled all winter sports last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Ivy League cancels sports, Boeheim tests positive for COVID

The Ivy League announced Thursday that it was canceling all winter sports for the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. The vote was unanimous among university leaders. The Ivy League was the first to cancel sports in March when it abruptly canceled its men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments, too, and had already canceled sports through the end of the calendar year.

Jim tested positive for the coronavirus himself on Sunday, though is asymptomatic and has been in insolation ever since. He is one of three major basketball coaches to have tested positive before the start of the season, along with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis.

There were more than 11.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Tuesday night, according to The New York Times, and more than 248,000 deaths attributed to it. The country recorded more than 166,000 new cases on Monday alone, and is averaging 155,000 new cases a day over the past week.

