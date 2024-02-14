Ivory Kelley becomes Old High's last TSWA all-state football player

Ivory Kelley garnered third-team honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state team Wednesday.

Kelley, a senior defensive back from Wichita Falls High, was the only local Class 4A to receive higher than honorable mention. He's also the final Coyote to be elected to the TSWA all-state football team.

Graham did place two players on the honorable mention list, including junior running back Rylan Monsey and senior defensive back Zathin Reyes.

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever, Bellville defensive lineman DJ Sanders and Anna linebacker CJ Miller were the TSWA Class 4A players of the year.

Stoever passed for 2,992 yards with 41 touchdowns and only five interceptions to grab offensive player of the year. He added 1,585 yards rushing with 32 more touchdowns for the 14-1 Texans.

Sanders had 119 tackles, including 15 sacks and 17 quarterback pressures to share defensive honors with Miller who had 204 tackles, 23 of them for losses. Miller helped 15-1 to the Division I state title, while Sanders helped 15-1 Bellville to the Division II title game where it lost to Gilmer.

