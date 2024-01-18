Ivory Coast vs Nigeria LIVE: Latest team news, line-ups and more from Africa Cup of Nations

The Africa Cup of Nations continues this evening with a much-anticipated battle between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. The result of this match could determine which nation finishes top of Group A. The Ivory Coast currently hold first place following their 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their Afcon opener and look like a confident force under French boss Jean-Louis Gasset.

Nigeria in contrast slumped to a shock 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea last time out. Ivan Salvador opened the scoring for the visitors before the Super Eagles’ talisman, Victor Osimhen, netted an equaliser two minutes later. Nigeria then failed to assert their dominance on the match and could not find a winning goal. They now need to triumph in a trickier contest against the Elephants in order to get their campaign back on track.

Nigeria’s last of their three tournament triumphs came in 2013 with the Ivory Coast becoming champions, for a second time, two years later. However, both nations have underperformed in recent years and will have their sights set on reaching the latter stages of the competition.

Follow along for the live updates plus get the latest Afcon odds and tips right here:

15:45 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations clash between Ivory Coast and Nigeria in Group A.

This one should be a battle of heavyweights, and former champions, as the two nations look to secure their places in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Following their victory over Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast are well placed at the top of the group and will ensure a place in the next round should they triumph over the Super Eagles this evening.

Nigeria, meanwhile, must win after they had to settle for a shock 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their opening match. Three points will send them above Ivory Coast and leave them in a strong position to qualify for the next round.

We’ll have all the latest updates, team news and action from the match so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5pm.