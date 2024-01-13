Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE!

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations begins today with the hosts in action at the impressive Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. The two-times champions are very much expected to hit the ground running in front of their own fans against a side outside the top 100 of the world rankings.

A strong squad has been picked by Ivory Coast boss Jean-Louis Gasset, who could even afford to leave Wilfried Zaha out. Sebastien Haller will be relied upon to lead the hosts' line but he is a doubt to start this evening's kick-off. Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, hope Lyon forward Mama Balde can help cause an upset.

This year's AFCON was delayed into 2024 from last summer due to concerns over the weather conditions - and comes after Ivory Coast's hosting of the tournament was delayed by two years. So, Les Elephants have waited a long time to welcome the African continent and plan on putting on a big show. Follow Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Alassane Ouattara Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Early Guinea-Bissau team news

18:05 , Marc Mayo

Lyon's Mama Balde will provide the chief threat for Guinea-Bissau, who have Bolton forward Carlos Mendes Gomes in their ranks.

What we reckon for the Ivory Coast line-up

18:00 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Aurier, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Fofana, Sangare; Krasso, Boga, Bamba

Early Ivory Coast team news

17:56 , Marc Mayo

Former Premier League players Wilfried Zaha and Eric Bailly were both left at home by Les Elephants when their 27-man squad was selected. West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet and Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo are also not involved.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller will be relied upon for goals but is a doubt while RB Salzburg teenager Karim Konate may catch the eye up top.

A midfield trio of Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana and Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare will be among the most experienced and talented at AFCON.

How to watch AFCON in the UK

17:45 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

17:33 , Marc Mayo

It's time for AFCON!

Ivory Coast host this year's tournament and get it underway in Abidjan against Guinea-Bissau.

Kick-off from Alassane Ouattara Stadium comes at 8pm GMT.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction for the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023!