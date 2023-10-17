Advertisement

Ivor Robson, voice of The Open, dies; Tiger and golf world pay tribute

Golf Channel
·3 min read
DP World Tour Championship - Day Four

Ivor Robson, the voice of The Open Championship for nearly a half century, has died. He was 83.

Robson began his career as the first-tee announcer at The Open in 1975 at Carnoustie. For 41 years he was a first-tee fixture having never missed a championship or a tee time as he famously avoided bathroom breaks.

His distinctive Scottish accent began thousands of rounds at The Open and on the DP World Tour with his signature, “On the tee …” introduction.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor’s passing. His voice was instantly recognizable and synonymous with the championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide,” said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. “He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news.”

Robson announced his retirement in 2015 and worked his final Open that year at St. Andrews. He worked his final event in November at the European tour season finale in Dubai.

Upon hearing the news, several players paid tribute on social media: