Ivor Robson, voice of The Open, dies; Tiger and golf world pay tribute

Ivor Robson, the voice of The Open Championship for nearly a half century, has died. He was 83.

Robson began his career as the first-tee announcer at The Open in 1975 at Carnoustie. For 41 years he was a first-tee fixture having never missed a championship or a tee time as he famously avoided bathroom breaks.

His distinctive Scottish accent began thousands of rounds at The Open and on the DP World Tour with his signature, “On the tee …” introduction.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor’s passing. His voice was instantly recognizable and synonymous with the championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide,” said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. “He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news.”

Robson announced his retirement in 2015 and worked his final Open that year at St. Andrews. He worked his final event in November at the European tour season finale in Dubai.

Upon hearing the news, several players paid tribute on social media:

Thank you Ivor for making each one of my Open starts so memorable https://t.co/7PhZ33FYzF — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 17, 2023

The voice of the Open Championship. So many incredible memories with Ivor over the years. Rest in Peace, my friend. https://t.co/HLkHnna329 — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) October 17, 2023

Ivor Robson the Voice of the Open Championship. You sadly have left us today but your voice and happiness hasn’t.

#RIP My Friend. First tee memories will last forever. pic.twitter.com/Oukf2gwlUs — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 17, 2023

A gentleman with a unique voice that set us off on our journeys. Thank you for your dedication to our beautiful sport. RIP Ivor https://t.co/TAodtBjhk6 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) October 17, 2023

The rollercoaster of professional golfer’s career is found in each and every round in this volatile sport.. for many of us, across such a long time, the only guarantee each day was the calmness of Ivor’s voice being the last one to wish you luck on each journey..a great man https://t.co/lKKwPWNiys — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) October 17, 2023

Always got to the tee a minute or two early to have a chat with Ivor.

The voice of The Open.

RIP….. https://t.co/WLPQOHpk7l — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) October 17, 2023

I grew up dreaming of it and it became my proudest moment was hearing my name announced by Ivor. A sad day for golf losing a legend. RIP https://t.co/zPlSsxSHBr — Paul Dunne (@dunners11) October 17, 2023