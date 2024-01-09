Ivica Zubac slams home the alley-oop

Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
The Lions will host the Rams in their first-round playoff matchup on Sunday, marking the first playoff game in Detroit in three decades.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Hill was at the Dolphins' practice facility at the time the fire started.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
Bowers should be a top-15 pick.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.