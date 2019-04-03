Ivica Zubac to Lakers fans: ‘If you want to watch playoff basketball, we’re at Staples’

Los Angeles Clippers are a more successful NBA franchise at this juncture than the Los Angeles Lakers. They have better ownership, better management, better coaching, and a better Encore product.

All the Lakers have at this point is LeBron James. Oh, and 16 championships.

Still the Ivica Zubac was once a member of the Lakers and now he plays for the Clippers across the hall. Why that is still has some folks scratching their heads. Zubac is a useful, young NBA big man and the Lakers pretty much gave him up for nothing.

It looks like the Clippers are going to be players in the postseason this year while the Lakers are famously not. To that end, Zubac invited fans of the Forum blue and gold to join him and root for the other Los Angeles team in the playoffs.

Via OC Register:

“A bunch of fans have come up to me and they say, ‘Why did we trade you? The Lakers front office did the biggest mistake,’” Zubac said Tuesday before the Clippers practiced at their training facility in Playa Vista. “Everyone’s like, ‘We miss you.’ And I always say, ‘I’m on a better team now. You don’t have to be sad for me.’ And I always make sure to tell them, ‘Check our game out if you want to see good basketball.’ “I always make sure to tell them, ‘If you want to watch playoff basketball, we’re at Staples,’” he added. “So it’s up to them, but I’m always gonna keep trying. People got this bad image about Clippers, like Clippers did something bad. But the thing is, the Clippers never did something bad, they’re just another team in L.A.”

It seems like you have to be off your rocker to be a Lakers fan at this juncture, and it would drive me crazy if I had grown up rooting for a team that now seems outsmarted and outmatched in a modern NBA after decades of success.

I have no idea if Lakers fans truly hate the Clippers, or if they are simply another team in the league. If that’s the case, why not join in and root for a team with “Los Angeles” on the front of its jersey?