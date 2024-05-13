'I've been waiting for that moment' - Quansah on first Premier League goal

[Getty Images]

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a disappointing one, really. I think the way we controlled the game for large amounts of it and just to not be able to get over the line and concede two late goals is always gutting. It's something we can look at and pick apart.

"We have got to kill the game and got to keep the ball for longer periods, really run the legs off them so they don't have a chance.

"We've let them back in it and Villa Park, when it gets buzzing like that, is always going to be tough and I think we fed the crowd a little bit."

On scoring his first Premier League goal: "I've been waiting for that moment. I don't score too many goals so when it goes in the back of net, you just saw the emotion come out.

"I just tried to get the best contact on it as I could. I'm thankful it went in."

On celebrating in front of fans: "The way the crowd celebrated was a surreal moment - definitely one I'll never forget."

On Sunday being Jurgen Klopp's last game in charge: "We've definitely got to play our way and give him a good send-off. Just keep fighting until the death."