'I've still got it': Texas State's Kinne doesn't look far for a scout team quarterback

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne didn't have to look far for a stand-in quarterback to replicate Georgia Southern's Davis Brin: Kinne's running scout team himself as Brin. Both are former Tulsa quarterbacks, after all. "I've still got it," he said. "I can still spin it around."

SAN MARCOS — Texas State’s offense still leads the conference in scoring at 35 points per game despite mustering 34 combined points over its last two, most recently in a 31-13 loss to Troy on Saturday.

The main culprit for the dip in production, according to coach G.J. Kinne: turnovers.

Texas State had four against Troy — two interceptions and two fumbles. Seven of the Bobcats’ 16 turnovers this season have occurred on first down, including an interception and a fumble on first downs last week.

“I thought we were the more physical team, (we) just can’t turn the ball over,” Kinne said. “We had one too many mistakes on the defense in the back end to beat a championship-caliber team. We’re right there. Good thing is we have another championship-caliber team coming to our house again, so we get another opportunity. Anytime you take a loss like that, a big loss, you have to go back into work and really focus on yourselves.”

Texas State (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) lost control of the top spot for the West Division, with Troy now in sole possession, but the Bobcats remain in a four-way tie for second. While the prospect of playing for a conference title is still on the table, Kinne said the Bobcats aren’t looking that far ahead.

“I think for us right now, we’ve got to get better,” Kinne said. “That’s the main thing. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get 1-0. You know how this thing goes when you’ve done it enough. Keep on going 1-0 and it usually plays itself out at the end of it.”

The defense had 10 tackles for a loss and three sacks against Troy, moving up to second nationally with 72 tackles for loss.

“Putting someone behind the chains on early downs always helps you,” Kinne said. “That’s kind of the way we’re built with (tackles for a loss) and sacks and aggression. When we get them in those long situations, we have to capitalize on that and get off the field. We’ve been good at that at times and then we haven’t been. Putting a full game together is what we need to do on Saturday if we want to win.”

In order to better prepare his defense to face Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin, a Tulsa transfer from Boerne Champion, Kinne has elicited the help of another former Tulsa quarterback to play on the scout team this week: himself.

“We’re playing a former Tulsa quarterback, so I decided to get out there,” Kinne said. “Really the reason I did it, credit to those guys, (Brin is) so good that I wanted to give them a realistic look of where the ball is going to go. I’ve still got it. I can still spin it around. (Brin) probably has a little bit stronger arm than me, but I’ve got a little bit more wiggle than him. That would be my comparison to him. (Brin) can sling it. He’s got a really strong arm and can put the ball on the money.”

Brin is the Sun Belt's leader in passing yards (2,456) and touchdown passes (17), with Texas State’s TJ Finley right behind at 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns. Brin transferred to Georgia Southern in January, but not before a phone call from Kinne, who wound up signing two other quarterbacks in Auburn's Finley and Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby.

“He got in the portal and we talked to him a little bit and recruited him a little bit, but he was pretty set on (Georgia Southern),” Kinne said. “They run a really good scheme and a really good offense. He’s a local kid so I know he’ll be excited to get home.”

Kinne didn’t report any new injuries, saying, “there’s always a couple guys that are banged up. For the most part, we’re pretty healthy.”

Saturday's game

Georgia Southern (6-2, 3-1) at Texas State (5-3, 2-2), 4 p.m., ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas State Bobcats football looks to make quick fixes this week