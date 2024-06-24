'I've really enjoyed playing with him' - Stones on Guehi

[Getty Images]

Manchester City defender John Stones feels Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has really "bought into" their partnership in defence for England.

There were question marks over who would partner Stones at centre-back after Manchester United's Harry Maguire was left out of the final squad, but Guehi has stepped in seamlessly and received a lot plaudits for his performances in the first two games at his first major tournament.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Stones said 23-year-old Guehi had been "so good" and added: "For him to come in, not having felt the kind of feelings around tournament football before or these kind of games, all the different emotions that come with it that you've never experienced before, he has handled them so well in his performances.

"I said to him: 'When we're in this, whoever we're playing with, I'm your right arm, you're my left, we do this together - I've got your back.' He's bought into that.

"I believe massively, in partnerships, that you do it all together."

Despite lacklustre displays from the Three Lions against Serbia and Denmark, Guehi, who has 13 caps for England, has been the standout performer in Gareth Southgate's side.

"We could have done better the other day with the goal [against Denmark] - but if it is going to be struck from that far out, sometimes you have got to hold your hands up," added Stones.

"He's handled the occasion so well and I've really enjoyed playing with him."

Stones also praised Guehi's PAlace team-mate Adam Wharton, who is also part of England's Euro 2024 squad.

Asked what has impressed him about the 20-year-old midfielder, Stones said: "The way he does the basics incredibly well, which is something so underrated.

"Using space well, little things like that. His ball retention and calmness are incredible for such a young guy."

