[PA Media]

The latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast reflects on Leeds United's 0-0 draw at Norwich in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Sunday.

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix said: "Going into it, because of previous games, I thought 0-0 would be a great result and I predicted 1-1 for some reason.

"As it got closer to the end of the game, I was happy with 0-0, but we could have easily won it. Norwich started off quite strong and I thought we grew into it.

"I wonder whether [Daniel] Farke was going for a 0-0 because we didn't play with a proper number nine really. I thought maybe we were setting out to be more solid than we've been. Getting a clean sheet was great for the future, but the game itself sort of petered out."

Commentator Adam Pope added: "I felt some major decisions didn't go Leeds' way and I've never seen Farke so animated [after the match]. For him to come out and say he's had 12 letters of apology during the season [for incorrect decisions from officials] - that's a lot of big mistakes."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds