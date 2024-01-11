'I've learned so much' - Verbruggen on life at Brighton

Bart Verbruggen playing for Brighton

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited he believes Brighton's squad has the quality to compete on three fronts this season after they progressed in the FA Cup against Stoke City.

He emphasised how keen he is to reach the top:

"The cup is massive for us. I wasn't here last year but the lads have made sure to get the message across about how disappointed they were when they got kicked out because of penalties.

"We played with a very strong squad at Stoke which shows you what we think of it. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game. It's a difficult place to go but we got the win in the end.

"We dominated most of the game. They got an own goal that was unfortunate but Pervis [Estupinan] scored at the perfect time. It gave us the chance to change the game and move on.

"It's not a big issue when we make changes to the side. All the boys who came in to the side have lots of quality; we have a lot of really good defenders.

"We all speak during the week and all watch the same videos in the same meetings so most of the time we are on the same page.

"Now we have a break and it's important for us to get some boys fit, to recover a bit and to get some time to train a bit because when you have so many games you can't do that so much.

"I've learned so much from my time here and I am sure I'll keep learning and progressing. I know the level I can reach and I want to get there. Everybody at the club is helping and I am very grateful for that."

