'I've heard this s--- too often': Roger Federer bristles at suggestion of preferential treatment after beating 'tired' Dan Evans

The spotless prince of tennis, Roger Federer, reacted strongly on Friday when he was asked about the apparently preferential treatment that he receives at the major tournaments. Having scored a thumping victory over Britain’s Dan Evans, Federer was unimpressed by suggestions that he had requested an early start.

The debate developed after Evans – who was swept aside in just 80 minutes by a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 scoreline – complained that he should have had more time to recover from his second-round win over Lucas Pouille.

“He was totally fresh and me, battling yesterday, didn't get out of here until probably going on 6pm,” said Evans. “Just complete polar opposites, isn't it? To try and beat him feeling tired, stiff, playing four sets yesterday, it's near on impossible.”

In response, Federer said “I definitely didn't do it intentionally. I don't even know if the team asked for [a day session].

“But that doesn't mean like, ‘Roger asks, Roger gets,’” added Federer, with a level of irritation that is rarely seen from this normally serene performer. “Just remember that, because I have heard this s--- too often now. I'm sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do.

“We can give our opinion,” he concluded, having dropped a profanity into the interview room for the first time anyone could remember. “But I'm still going to walk out even if they schedule me at 4am.”

Federer’s unusually grouchy reply may have stemmed from earlier allegations levelled by the former French player Julien Benneteau during a radio interview last year. Speaking to RMC, Benneteau suggested that there were potential conflicts of interests created by Federer’s business collaboration with Tennis Australia over the Laver Cup, and mentioned that “as luck would have it, Federer played 12 of his 14 matches at 7.30pm [at the Australian Open].” The implication was that cooler evening temperatures would have helped him.

In the era of retractable roofs, the big names often enjoy an advantage over the field. Federer was able to play his own second-round match on Wednesday, a day of almost incessant showers, because he was scheduled on Arthur Ashe Stadium – one of only two courts where play was able to continue. Evans, meanwhile, did not complete his four-set win over Pouille until around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Evans was also asked about the unconfirmed suggestion that Federer had requested an early start. “If that is the case, then it's tough on me, isn't it?” he replied. “But that wouldn't be the first time the higher-ranked player has had pull, so to speak. But also, the tournament obviously wants Roger to be going through that match than me, so it's understandable.”

Friday's match was competitive for around 15 minutes, which saw the players share the first four games. But then Federer picked up the pace, driving forward to the net and volleying beautifully with his distinctive fencer’s lunge.

Federer had made a sticky start to each of his opening two matches, dropping the first set on each occasion amid a welter of unforced errors. So he prefaced Friday's contest by sitting down with his coaching team of Ivan Ljubicic and Severin Luthi. They agreed that he needed to settle into the match, a little like a batsman building a long innings.

Having invited Evans out to Switzerland in May for a week’s training, Federer also knew exactly what he was going to face. We often see him play with less certainty in the first couple of rounds, if drawn against opponents for the first time. This was clearly the case on Monday when Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to take a set off him.

Afterwards, Federer confirmed that Evans’s game had not been pressurising him as he might have expected. “He wasn't also doing that much, like in the previous matches that I played against him where he really tries to hit big on the forehand and tries to come in on the backhand. He wasn't pushing it. I felt like he was giving me the opportunity to miss.”

On the question of recovery time, Federer added “It was always going to be a competitive advantage for me. It's not fair for me to play my match under the roof, get it done, sit back, relax the next day while he's battling against Pouille.

“That's tennis. It's entertainment, and the show must go on. I've lost maybe matches this way. I've won some this time. Luck was on my side. So, yeah, I understand if Danny is a little bit frustrated.”