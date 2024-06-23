‘I've had a great career, even if I do step away’: Ex-Colt LB Shaquille Leonard on future

CARMEL -- Shaquille Leonard walked into the Lucas Estate with confidence and a big smile. He was at the Carmel residence for his latest philanthropic venture for his Maniac Foundation, "An Evening with Shaquille Leonard."

Wearing a black and white suit with a black bowtie and black cowboy hat, he walked beside his wife and newborn son, Darius Shaquille Leonard Jr. While "Deuce" is only a month old, Leonard and his family have been splitting time between their homes in South Carolina and Indianapolis.

This wasn't Leonard's first public appearance since being released by the Colts in late November, as the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has attended numerous Indiana Pacers and Fever games during the early summer. But it was yet another example that despite everything, Leonard's generosity toward Indianapolis seems to be never-ending.

"Indianapolis gave me so much," Leonard said. "For six and a half years, it's been my home. I just want to give back as much as I possibly can to a town that means so much to me."

Ray Foxworth, Leonard's best friend since the two were in elementary school in South Carolina, said he believes Leonard feels so strongly about Indianapolis because he may see similarities between it and their hometown of Nichols, South Carolina.

"That's why he always wanted to spend his whole career here," Foxworth said.

Notably, Leonard still participated in a community service event just hours after his Indianapolis release in November 2023. He still keeps in touch with former Colts teammates like defensive back Kenny Moore II, defensive lineman Grover Stewart and linebacker E.J. Speed, who replaced Leonard in the Colts lineup.

And he still has a good relationship with higher-ups in the Colts' organization, as the team sponsored his fundraiser Saturday evening.

"You're blessed to be able to treat people with respect," Leonard said. "I feel like I carried myself in the right way. I respect them and their decision to walk away from me. It doesn't take away from our relationship as people. It's just a blessing to know that they're in my corner and they're always gonna be there if I need them."

Leonard was last seen in an NFL uniform for the Philadelphia Eagles, but has dealt with numerous injuries that have negatively impacted on-field production and presence since earning All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors in each of his first four seasons for the Colts. After playing in 58 games through his first four seasons, Leonard only appeared in 17 during his two most recent seasons.

Although he was not signed to a roster during the Organized Team Activity (OTA) period of the 2024 offseason, Leonard said he is still working to make an NFL roster. Foxworth has been right by Leonard's side during his offseason training, and a smile grew on his face when he talked about his best friend's future in football.

"He wants to see 'Senior' on the back of a jersey one day," Foxworth said. "... He's never been more motivated, even coming into the league. He mentioned to me that this is as good as he's felt since his rookie season."

While Leonard seemed typically confident in his abilities, he is also at peace with the 2023 NFL season being his last.

"I'm moreso just sitting back, getting the body healthy, and whenever the opportunity presents itself, we'll give it a try," Leonard said. "I just continue to be me by working hard.

"If it happens, it happens. If it don't, it don't. I think throughout my career I've had a great career, even if I do step away from it. ... I'm enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Shaquille Leonard passionate about Indianapolis, football, future