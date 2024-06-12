[PA Media]

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour says he has had a "really good" season at Brighton as he gears up for Friday's opening match of Euro 2024.

Gilmour made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls last season and will be looking to add to the 27 caps he already has when the Tartan Army kick off the tournament against Germany.

"I've been enjoying my football," he said. "It's probably the first season I've played back to back in so many games. I'm learning and staying strong and waiting for the opportunity - this season I'm trying to grab it.

"I just need to keep pushing myself and try to get the best out of myself every day.

"We're all getting very excited, with good spirit around the camp and in training.

"To be part of the build-up, it's been brilliant. Now we're here and we want to make it one to remember, try get out the group and see how far we can go."

Listen to Gilmour in action on Friday from 20:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live