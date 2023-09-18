'I've been blessed over and over again': Keith Waesch inducted into Hall of Fame

Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Keith Waesch, left, pictured with his family.

For decades now, the Rovers have sat toward the top of the Portage County baseball world, specifically in the Portage Trail Conference.

Rootstown coach Keith Waesch would surely point first to pitchers like Adam Beery (now at Ohio University) and hitters like Tony Karp. He would point, and often has, to the work that pitching coach Matt Collins puts in.

Yet, Leo Mazzone's greatness doesn't take away from that of Bobby Cox.

The truth is the Rovers head coach deserves his share of credit.

The Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame clearly agrees, with Waesch inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday.

"This award was earned because of the many great players, assistants and others that I've come in contact with over the years," Waesch said via text message Sunday. "I've been blessed over and over again!!!"

Together, Waesch, his players and his assistant coaches have compiled a record of 175-85 during his head-coaching tenure, including four straight PTC titles (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 with only the COVID-canceled year missing) and a district championship. He is a four-time PTC Coach of the Year.

He also has had a substantial impact as an umpire, including serving as the Portage South Hot Stove Baseball umpire-in-chief/assignor for a decade.

Note: This story will be updated!

