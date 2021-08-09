IVANS Index July 2021 Results Released

Average premium renewal rates experience uptick across most major commercial lines month over month

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS® today announced the July 2021 results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, nearly all lines of business, except Workers’ Compensation, experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate. Month over month, premium renewal rates rose for lines of business including BOP, General Liability, Commercial Property, Umbrella and Workers’ Compensation, while Commercial Auto decreased.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for July 2021 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.19%, down from 4.28% last month.

BOP: 4.87%, up from 4.66% at the end of June.

General Liability: 4.17%, up from 4.07% the month prior.

Commercial Property: 5.80%, up from 5.68% in June.

Umbrella: 4.73%, up from 4.60% the month prior.

Workers’ Compensation: -1.93%, up from -2.06% last month.

“The July results of the IVANS Index show a continued hardening in the market across almost all commercial lines of business as average premium renewal rates increase month over month,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Services. “While macroeconomic trends have created some volatility in the markets, our premium renewal data continues to show the strength and consistency of the insurance market."

Released monthly, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 33,000 agencies and 430 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q2 IVANS Index report here.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. IVANS innovation and expertise connects 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

