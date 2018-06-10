Ivanka Trump touched the Stanley Cup, and people are freaking out

The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup on June 7, and the team hasn’t stopped celebrating since. Last night, Philip Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup for the National Hockey League, shared a photo showing first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, hamming it up with the team, including superstar Alex Ovechkin and the beloved Stanley Cup.





People got a little weird in the comments about Trump touching the cup.

Burn the cup it’s forever tainted — Amanda (@Amanda_pon) June 10, 2018

Don’t let her touch it! Ewwww! — Christine Cutler (@HossasBitch81) June 10, 2018

Why are you doing this? From bringing home such an amazing win to tainting it by hanging out with Kremlin Barbie – the epitome of greed, bigotry, nepotism and slave labor? WHY? Terrible, guys. — Red (@Redpainter1) June 10, 2018

They’re grifters. Don’t let them touch the cup. — Wanda Fisher (@moozikaa1) June 10, 2018

Welp. It’s tainted now. Burn the cup and bury the remains. Start over. — Jeff Lyczak ️‍ (@atallguy) June 10, 2018

Ivanka Trump at a White House event. (Photo: Getty Images)

One person shared that the team may have just run into the couple.

Apparently they were at the same restaurant ‍♀️ — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) June 10, 2018

This was true. In fact, ABC reports it was pure coincidence that the president’s daughter and son-in-law visited D.C. hotspot Café Milano for a date night while Ovechkin was celebrating with the Stanley Cup.

Another suggested that people need to chill out and be tolerant.

Get real haters, I am sure many of you are from the party that preaches tolerance but you don’t practice it. Ovi rocks and leave him alone. — T. Page (@TPage06905402) June 10, 2018

By the time a dressed-down Trump and Kushner got near the cup, the party had been going a few days. It started the second the Capitals hit the locker room after their Game 5 win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights to clinch the Stanley Cup, with the traditional beer-drenched celebrations and singing. But that was just the beginning.

The team took the cup through the city of Las Vegas and through a poker room at the MGM Grand.

Alex Ovechkin carries the Stanley Cup last the MGM poker room pic.twitter.com/wTF2UxLILf — Bob Weiser (@bob_weiser) June 8, 2018





And they filled it with champagne, which is pretty par for the course.





The Cup is given annually to the NHL championship winning team to do with as it wishes until the following season. The Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup travels with the Stanley Cup, documents it on social media and keeps it safe by carrying it with white gloves.

The Stanley Cup has seen a lot. It can probably survive Ivanka Trump.

