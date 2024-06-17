Ivan Toney: Tottenham Hotspur’s opening bid for Man United target rejected despite agreeing personal terms



Tottenham Hotspur’s opening bid for Manchester United striker target Ivan Toney has reportedly been turned down by Brentford.

The number nine position is an area of the pitch United are eager to bolster this summer. Rasmus Hojlund showed great promise in the 2023/24 season but for one so young, he can’t be solely relied upon to lead the line for the club every week.

United also require quality depth up front, especially considering that Anthony Martial is set to officially depart Old Trafford once his contract expires at the end of the current month.

Alongside Toney, United have been linked to other goalscorers such as Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) and Benjamin Sesko, who recently signed a new contract to extend his stay with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Toney managed four goals in two assists in the 17 Premier League matches he played last term since returning from an eight-month betting ban for breaching the Football Association’s gambling laws.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be an avid admirer of the Brentford talisman and a previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Bees want £60 million to part ways with him. It was stated that United are refusing to go any higher than £40 million for a player who has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

United are not the only party keen on adding Toney to their ranks. Tottenham Hotspur also like him and according to Football Transfers, the Lily Whites lodged an offer for him, which was swiftly rejected by Brentford.

The outlet states, “Tottenham had a bid turned down by Brentford for Ivan Toney, who has already verbally agreed personal terms with the side, FootballTransfers can reveal.”

“Sources reveal that while the England international has accepted a wage offer, Spurs’ £40 million bid was rejected by the West London club. Brentford are asking for a fee of £65m but it is understood that an offer of £55m would secure the deal.”

“We are told that Spurs have the financial capability to outbid any competitors for the Bees hitman. However, the available funds will need to be carefully managed, as the Lilywhites plan to bring in five new signings to boost their chances of securing Champions League football next season.”

Toney is not the only player Tottenham are battling United for.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are also in the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze and as per Football Transfers, talks between Tottenham and Eze’s representatives are set to take place at the end of this week.







