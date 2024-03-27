Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins should both go to the Euros – Marcus Rashford miss out

Ivan Toney made the most of his chance against Belgium, winning and converting England's first-half penalty - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

The minute or so that Ivan Toney waited with the ball inside Belgium’s penalty area will have been among the most valuable of the 180 minutes Gareth Southgate watched across England’s final two friendlies before he names a squad for the European Championship.

Toney’s penalty against Belgium will have made up some minds that he should go to the Euros. But there was also a moment right at the end, when substitute Ollie Watkins kept the ball alive for Jude Bellingham’s equaliser and pushed the case for Southgate to take three strikers to Germany.

Southgate, like the rest of the country, already knew that Toney is a superb spot-kicker, but this was different. This was 17 minutes into his first England start with a chance to stake a claim for a place in Southgate’s squad that will travel to Germany.

Some superstitious strikers do not like to take penalties they have won, but not Toney. As soon as referee Sebastian Gishamer pointed to the spot, he took the ball and waited - first for a VAR check and then when the official lectured a couple of players about encroaching.

It would have been understandable if nerves or doubts had kicked in, but when Toney was finally able to place the ball, he comfortably sent Belgium goalkeeper Matz Sels the wrong way to score his first England goal at just the right time.

Southgate will surely think about the need for penalty takers, given the possibility of shoot-outs, when he picks his Euros squad and Toney proved he can hold his nerve.

“You always have to stay calm from the penalty spot, you see the goalkeeper trying to put you off but I waited,” said Toney. “I hope I did [impress] and I’m always trying to work hard. I support Ollie [Watkins], it is friendly competition and I wish him all the best when he goes on the pitch. Hopefully I did well and gave myself a chance to put myself forward for the Euros.”

For some, the penalty will have signalled the end of the debate. Toney in, Watkins, who did not score against Brazil, out. But there is another option and Southgate should not discount it - Toney and Watkins could both go to the Euros with one of England’s wide men dropping out.

Ollie Watkins's late cameo would have given Southgate food for thought - AFP/Glyn Kirk

At the moment, Marcus Rashford might be the most vulnerable after he played only 15 minutes against Brazil and did not get off the substitutes’ bench in the draw with Belgium, despite Harry Kane’s absence.

There was a suggestion that Rashford had been carrying a slight knock, but asked if the decision to leave the forward on the bench on Tuesday night was fitness related, Southgate said: “No. I wanted to see Anthony Gordan again and I thought James Maddison coming into that area could open things up for us a bit.”

Southgate knows everything he needs to know about Rashford and he now knows a lot more about Toney in an England shirt. While Watkins likes to wait for balls in behind to run on to, the Brentford striker is more similar to Kane in that he drops deep to link play.

It was shortly after scoring his penalty that Toney dropped deep to link up with impressive teenager Kobbie Mainoo to put England on the attack. He used his body well to let the ball run through for Jarrod Bowen, whose intended pass to Bellingham was almost put into his own net by a Belgium defender. Bowen also shot over at the end of a move started by Toney.

This was not a perfect performance. Toney volleyed a chance in the first minute against his own hand and should have scored early in the second half after being found in the area by Bowen.

But if Toney proved himself to be a better like-for-like replacement for Kane, then Watkins could still be a valuable alternative in Southgate’s squad at the Euros.

The Aston Villa star provided two of the best low crosses of the game against Brazil, one of which was inches from being turned in by Bellingham, and he may be a more suitable partner to the England captain should Southgate’s team need to chase a game.

Watkins was sent on in place of Toney with exactly that intention against Belgium with England trailing. He may not have got on the scoresheet, but it was Watkins who kept the ball in play with his head for Maddison to set up Bellingham to net a last-gasp equaliser.

So why should Southgate limit himself to one of Toney or Watkins to travel with Kane? Surely better to take all three, even if England’s hopes of major tournament success still look to largely rest on their talisman.

