Ivan Toney injury: Thomas Frank provides latest update as Brentford prepare for Sheffield United

Toney has been struggling with a hip issue of late (Action Images via Reuters)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney “will be ready” to start Saturday’s crunch relegation clash against Sheffield United.

Toney started on Bees bench for their 3-3 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday due to a hip injury.

He only came on for the final 10 minutes but manager Thomas Frank insists the England frontman will be fit for what is a huge game for Brentford at the bottom.

The Bees are now only four points above the relegation zone after Luton beat Bournemouth on Saturday.

They are without a win in nine Premier League games but could take a big step towards survival when they host struggling Sheffield United this weekend.

Frank said: “If we would have been 2-0 up or 2-0 down I probably wouldn’t have put him on the pitch. He is fine and will be ready for Sheffield United.

“He could have played today but that would have been pushing it. He is a beast. He can play through everything but sometimes I need to be the sensible guy that can take a decision for him to make sure he performs at the top level.”