Ivan Toney to captain Brentford on return as Arsenal and Chelsea sent transfer update

Ivan Toney will captain Brentford on Saturday on his return from his eight-month betting ban.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank on Friday morning confirmed that Toney will lead the Bees out against Nottingham Forest in the absence of injured regular skipper Christian Norgaard.

Toney is back after completing his ban for breaches of FA gambling rules — and his return is a major boost for the injury-hit Bees, who have been dragged into a relegation battle.

Frank has backed Toney to “thrive” in the spotlight on his comeback and also said he is “99 per cent” certain Toney will stay at Brentford this month, despite the 27-year-old making it clear he wants to move to a big club amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

“He will start tomorrow,” said Frank. “And he will also lead the team out of the tunnel. He will be the captain. I asked him if he wanted to start, and he of course said ‘yes’.

"It’s at home, under the floodlights, and he will just thrive in that environment. I think it’s quite obvious that in this moment in time we need him.

“I probably would have started him anyway, but with injuries it’s clear that he’s going straight in. Ivan is the vice-captain after Christian, so I think it was natural to do that, because Christian is injured. We would like the fairytale of us winning and Ivan scoring.”

Toney’s return will be 259 days after his last competitive appearance at Anfield last May.

Ivan Toney will make his first Brentford appearance since last May this weekend (PA)

“He is buzzing,” added Frank. “He is like an eight-year-old boy who just wants to go out and play his first football game with that pure joy. I’m looking into the eyes of a player who is very committed and very excited.

“There will be extra adrenaline and excitement in him. He will run around like he has never run around before. It’s the first Premier League game, but he is very fit. His adrenaline will do the rest.

“Ivan is a very special character in many ways. On the pitch, he drags people [out of position].

“I’ve said before, it’s like a new signing. Of course he needs to prove himself again, but there is an argument he is the second best striker in the Premier League right now [after Erling Haaland].”

Frank revealed that Brentford have not yet received any bids for Toney, but admitted he will be relieved when the January window closes.

“It is 99 point something [per cent clear] that he will stay here,” said Frank. “But football is crazy, so you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. He is very committed to help the team.

"I spoke with him yesterday about it. We just have that point zero something number of craziness in football that you can’t rule out.”

Toney is targeting a recall to the England squad for Euro 2024 and has made it clear he harbours ambitions to move to a top club one day.

In an interview with Sky Sports on Thursday, Toney said: “You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere, but I think it’s obvious I want to play for a top club.

“Everybody wants to play for a top club that is fighting for titles. Whether it’s this January that is the right time for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows? But my main focus is to do what I do on the pitch and let the background work take care of itself.”

Brentford would want as much as £100million for the striker, who changed agents during his playing absence.