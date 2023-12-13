Ivan Taylor, S, West Orange, 2025
3 Ivan Taylor is a 6-foot, 174-pound safety at West Orange High. From his 15 FBS scholarship offers he has committed to Notre Dame for his college future, Taylor committed to the Irish on Dec. 1. He has an incredible ability to track receivers and also delivers tackles with a big wallop when considering his size. In one of his Hudl clips he takes out two players within two seconds on the kickoff return team. He caused four fumbles this past season and had 45 tackles. Taylor can cover receivers, turn and locate the ball and deflect it or pick it off, seemingly, all in one motion. He’s that good.