Ivan Pace Jr. set looking to earn larger role heading into the new season

Every once in a while, an undrafted free agent joins a team and becomes a difference-maker. In 2023, the Vikings found one of them. Ivan Pace Jr. had a special season after making the roster as a UDFA, but he wants more in 2024.

Best part? He is ready to earn that more, starting with team workouts this Summer.

The former Miami Redhawk displayed the intelligence needed to make plays on special teams while also demonstrating the unique ability to be in the right place at the right time to make big plays down the stretch of games. According to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, he wants to expand his role by expanding his coverage ability.

Having sideline-to-sideline ability as a linebacker is vital to finding a sustained role on any defense. That skill to cover more ground and make more plays is what Ivan Pace Jr. hopes to accomplish in 2024. If he can do that, he will give the Vikings a formidable linebacker group with Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman.

