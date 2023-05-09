Ivan Pace Jr. named favorite UDFA landing spot by The Athletic

The Minnesota Vikings signed 15 undrafted free agents after the 2023 NFL draft, but one of them has stood out in a major way. The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner identified one favorite UDFA landing spot for each team and his favorite for the Vikings is also his favorite across the league in linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

OK, so I take back anything I said before this spot: Pace is my favorite undrafted signing. He’s only 5-10 and lacks overwhelming speed, but the guy is the definition of a “football player” in every way. He transferred into an already gritty Bearcats locker room in 2022 and became one of the toughest guys there despite his physical stature. The Vikings also added traits-heavy Army edge Andre Carter II.

With the lack of depth in the linebacker room, there is a good chance that Pace Jr. can make the team. His acumen as a pass rusher is exemplary with 9.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. While he’s not ever likely to be a three-down player, Pace Jr. can carve out a role on this team from day one.

