Ivan Escobar earns UTEP football scholarship following performance in spring ball

Kelly Horyczun
EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – During what started as a typical meeting for UTEP football, ended with one walk-on player leaving with a scholarship.

Offensive lineman Ivan Escobar earned himself a scholarship awarded by head coach Scotty Walden and staff following the El Paso natives performance in spring ball.

