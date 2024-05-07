Ivan Escobar earns UTEP football scholarship following performance in spring ball

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – During what started as a typical meeting for UTEP football, ended with one walk-on player leaving with a scholarship.

Offensive lineman Ivan Escobar earned himself a scholarship awarded by head coach Scotty Walden and staff following the El Paso natives performance in spring ball.

𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗗, 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗡



Can't think of a better way to cap off an 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗘 spring ball!



Congratulations, @IvanEscobar55 ‼️#WinTheWest | #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/5sqkbNmtsy — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) May 6, 2024

