Ivan Cordoba On New Inter Milan President: “Beppe Marotta A Safe Choice, Title Defense Will Be Difficult”

Inter Milan legend Ivan Cordoba believes the hierarchy made the right decision by appointing Beppe Marotta as the new club president.

However, shortly after winning the Scudetto title, the Nerazzurri faithful had to turn their attention to corporate affairs.

Departing owners Suning failed to repay their debt to Oaktree Capital by the due date. Therefore, the Chinese company had to relinquish their majority shares at the club in favor of their creditors.

Hence, Oaktree has now taken over the club, sparking changes on the administrative level.

Following his company’s default, Steven Zhang vacated his post as club president.

Therefore, the club held a general assembly meeting on Tuesday to elect a new president, in addition to a new board of directors.

Once the dust settled, it was Marotta who emerged as the new Inter Milan president. The 67-year-old has been serving the cause since 2018 when he made the switch from Juventus to the Nerazzurri.

Ivan Cordoba Tips Beppe Marotta To Succeed as Inter Milan President

For his part, Cordoba feels the club made the correct decision, as the Varese native represents a safe choice.

“The choice of Beppe Marotta as president is the consequence of his great work throughout the years,” said the Inter treble hero in his interview with Italpress via FcInterNews.

“He’s a safe choice, which allows Inter to continue to do well. The structure changes, the positions change but the men remain the same.

“There will be no negative repercussions, I think the new ownership has decided to introduce little changes to this winning core.”

However, Cordoba warns Inter of stern competition next season. He believes the likes of Juventus and Napoli will improve and they’ll be aiming to dethrone the Nerazzurri.

“Inter cannot take winning the Scudetto next season for granted. In Italian football, there are many teams that have a tradition of winning.

“Milan will not stand by and watch, and the same goes for Napoli with Conte and Juventus. And also Roma, Lazio and Atalanta.

“And then there is Bologna who will undoubtedly have an even stronger team because they will play in the Champions League.

“It will be one of the most difficult campaigns in recent years.”