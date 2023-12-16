Ivan Barbashev with a Powerplay Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Ivan Barbashev (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 12/15/2023
Ivan Barbashev (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 12/15/2023
Almost one-third of the way through the fantasy hockey season, it's very important to be active and pick up free agents to improve your squad. Here's this week's list.
“A normal guy would have been carried out of here.”
The decision comes after a court ruling against the NCAA's rules governing two-time transfers.
This is one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season, for a plethora of reasons. Matt Harmon shares some key things to watch.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
With these final five, we have a full rundown of each team's bellwether, so you can ride the ups and downs of the rest of the season with them.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin look for under-the-radar teams that could create fantasy fireworks during the most important weeks.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
The Bills are still not in a great spot to make the playoffs.
The Warriors are 10-13 and looking for answers.
Jason Fitz is joined by FOX Sports Rules Analyst and former NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino to get to the bottom of the massive outcry around NFL officiating right now. The duo discuss the Kadarius Toney offsides penalty from Sunday, what's causing the general outrage over officiating, how NFL officials do their jobs, potential solutions to the NFL's officiating problem and much more. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into the biggest storylines of the week. Fitz and Michael talk about the Las Vegas Raiders and whether or not Antonio Pierce should have benched Aidan O'Connell in the disastrous loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Bill Belichick and what he still has to offer to his next team and the Los Angeles Chargers and what they need to do to build around Justin Herbert this offseason.
"The help that he needs to get, getting himself better, is what's most important," Dumars said.
The accusations that caused Matt Araiza to lose his NFL career shouldn’t stand in the way of his chance to earn it back.