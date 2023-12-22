Ivan Barbashev with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Ivan Barbashev (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/21/2023
Almost one-third of the way through the fantasy hockey season, it's very important to be active and pick up free agents to improve your squad. Here's this week's list.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications on the playoff race in the NFC.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
The Warriors were +1800 to win the title before Green was suspended. Their odds are now at +4000.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
The ballad of Baker Mayfield rolls on as Tampa Bay tries to secure a playoff spot.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.