IU's Trey Galloway has much-needed career game in heartbreaking loss to Kansas

BLOOMINGTON -- Trey Galloway relishes playing marquee games in Assembly Hall.

Two seasons ago, Galloway scored eight points and played 24 minutes as a reserve against Purdue in IU’s upset of the Boilermakers. Last November, he had 11 points in 23 minutes off the bench when IU beat then-No. 15 North Carolina.

So with No. 2 Kansas in Bloomington on Saturday, it was only right for Galloway to go off again. This time, the senior guard put up a career-high 28 points in Indiana’s 75-71 loss to Kansas. Indiana almost pulled off the upset due to Galloway’s performance.

Galloway did whatever he wanted against a Kansas defense that’s one of the nation’s best. He consistently drove down the middle of the lane, where he’d either get to the rim for a layup or flip his patented floater over 7-2 center Hunter Dickinson. Galloway scored five points before the first media timeout of the day and never cooled off from there.

“We were moving with pace,” Galloway said. “So I was able to get over ball screens, on the (dribble handoffs), get downhill. I had shots and certain reads.”

Coming into the game, there was no reason to believe the Hoosiers would be competitive. Just a week ago, an unranked Auburn team drubbed IU by 28 points. IU starting point guard Xavier Johnson remains out with his left foot injury. And, although both rosters are much different, Kansas beat IU by 22 in Lawrence last December.

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots over Kansas' KJ Adams Jr. (24) during the second half of the Indiana versus Kansas men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Everything pointed to a massive Kansas (10-1) win in this one, but Indiana (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) — led by Galloway — wouldn’t let that happen.

“We got out-toughed against Auburn,” Galloway said. “And it showed in the second half, late in the first half. I think we took the right step forward.

“Obviously we didn't get the job done today, but they're a great team right now, they got a lot of experienced guys that have been there for a while, have championship DNA. I think for us to learn from this 'cause, I mean, it hurts and stings, but there's a lot of good things to take away from it, too.”

The start of Galloway’s senior season wasn’t what he anticipated. After making a leap to shoot 46.2% on 3-pointers last year, Galloway came into Saturday shooting 3-for-22 (13.6%) this year. Galloway scored only six points in the loss to Auburn, and his inconsistent production hindered the Hoosiers’ effectiveness.

Indiana wasn’t going to have a shot to win without a strong performance from Galloway. The Hoosiers desperately needed Galloway to break through his slump, and he did that and more.

“It was good to see because he's had his ups and downs this season,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “But tonight, he had a solid basketball game. I just hope he can build on that.”

With Johnson sidelined, Galloway is not only the lone senior in IU’s starting lineup, but the only upperclassman. Fifth-year senior Anthony Walker is the only other upperclassman who’s consistently a part of Woodson’s rotation. Outside of Galloway, the Hoosiers start freshmen Gabe Cupps and Mackenzie Mgbako with sophomores Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware.

In games like this, IU has to trust that Galloway can perform because he’s often the only veteran on the floor.

Kansas took its first lead of the game, 64-63, with 4:16 left. On the next possession, Galloway got fouled and made one of his free throws to tie it. Kansas scored the following five points until Galloway got to the rim for another layup. After Indiana went down by five again, Galloway nailed his second 3 to draw within two with 54 seconds left.

Galloway single-handedly prevented the Jayhawks from blowing the game open. Indiana got another stop and had a chance to tie or take the lead with under 30 seconds to go. Reneau drew three bodies under the hoop and swung it to an open Galloway in the right corner. This time, he put too much power on the jumper.

When asked if he’d shoot that shot again, Galloway said, “Of course. I mean, I thought it was good. I mean, not all shots fall. Next opportunity I get, I'm going to shoot it again and make sure I make it.”

It was only right for IU to lose with Galloway taking that shot. He’s the only active captain, and he put the Hoosiers in a position to complete the upset. The shot didn’t go for Galloway, but the moxy and aggressiveness he played with have to be consistent going forward.

“We're only going to get better from here on out,” Galloway said. “I'm proud of my team.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Trey Galloway scores 28 in IU's loss to Kansas