IU's Jordan Geronimo scores from ball bouncing off floor: 'This count as a rebound and the bucket?'

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read
This basket has everything: An offensive rebound, with the ball bouncing off the floor and into the basket, and a Michael Jordan shrug.

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo will take it.

More: Indiana's jerseys look different vs. Maryland

'Oh, my!': Xavier Johnson has massive dunk vs. Maryland

Reaction from IU's sports information director for basketball

Jordan Geronimo has a question

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Michael Jordan shrug comes with this Indiana basketball hoop

