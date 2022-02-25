IU's Jordan Geronimo scores from ball bouncing off floor: 'This count as a rebound and the bucket?'

This basket has everything: An offensive rebound, with the ball bouncing off the floor and into the basket, and a Michael Jordan shrug.

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo will take it.

Reaction from IU's sports information director for basketball

Needless to say @JordanGeronimo2 has a school@record for most bounced baskets in a career. He gets his own page in the media guide now. #iubb — J.D. Campbell (@JDCamz1st) February 25, 2022

Jordan Geronimo has a question

This count as a rebound and the bucket? Asking for a friend 🤔😂 https://t.co/0IwaGwh2DB — Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) February 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Michael Jordan shrug comes with this Indiana basketball hoop