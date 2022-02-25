IU's Jordan Geronimo scores from ball bouncing off floor: 'This count as a rebound and the bucket?'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michael JordanAmerican basketball player and businessman
- Xavier JohnsonAmerican basketball player (1999-)
This basket has everything: An offensive rebound, with the ball bouncing off the floor and into the basket, and a Michael Jordan shrug.
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo will take it.
More: Indiana's jerseys look different vs. Maryland
'Oh, my!': Xavier Johnson has massive dunk vs. Maryland
.@JordanGeronimo2 🤝 Jordan shrug.
Somethin' else.
CC: @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/xY2JkgxB5L
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 25, 2022
Reaction from IU's sports information director for basketball
Needless to say @JordanGeronimo2 has a school@record for most bounced baskets in a career. He gets his own page in the media guide now. #iubb
— J.D. Campbell (@JDCamz1st) February 25, 2022
Jordan Geronimo has a question
This count as a rebound and the bucket? Asking for a friend 🤔😂 https://t.co/0IwaGwh2DB
— Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) February 25, 2022
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Michael Jordan shrug comes with this Indiana basketball hoop