IU's Big Two of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino pull Hoosiers to Big Ten semis

CHICAGO – No. 3 seed Indiana made the most of its spot in the nightcap Friday, dispatching No. 6 Maryland 70-60 to move to the Big Ten tournament semifinal. Here are three reasons why:

3-point problems continue

Tremendously improved shooting 3s from a season ago, the Hoosiers (22-10) have still struggled for much of the winter to find offense from distance at volume. When opponents have warmed up the 3-point line themselves, a team already bending toward post production struggles to make up the difference.

So it was in the first half Friday, after a roaring start, Indiana slipped into an offensive lull. Maryland seized the advantage, hitting six first-half 3s. Simple math made answering that flurry difficult.

IU steadied itself behind its leading scorers, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Together, the freshman and the senior combined for 19 of Indiana’s 32 first-half points, as the Hoosiers pulled to within two. It was decent work given they’d been outscored by 15 from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

Doyel:On most nights, IU has the two best players on the court. That's handy in March.

Insider:IU's formula for winning is no secret, and it might just play in March

Defense tightens up

It's what brought Indiana back this season and it's what brought Indiana back Friday night.

Struggling to find the needed offense, the Hoosiers stiffened up at the other end of the floor. They held Maryland scoreless for roughly five minutes, putting a 15-0 run into the Terrapins that ignited a cream-and-crimson United Center and forced a timeout from Maryland coach Kevin Willard.

For all the discussion of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino, of improved shooting and tightened rotations, it's been on defense where IU has found its most important stretches of basketball this season. Friday night was no exception, the Hoosiers' defensive toughness key to their much-improved second-half performance.

More:Indiana's Big Two carries the load, but another two may decide how far Hoosiers can go.

Story continues

Mar 10, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) defends against Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Big hitters finish the job

The dagger was probably Hood-Schifino's end-of-clock 3-pointer as the clock ticked inside two minutes to go. Maryland had just thrown its final push into the Hoosiers, cutting the lead to six but bringing it no closer.

The Terrapins (21-12) went zone, confusing IU as the Hoosiers tried to burn game clock. Realizing the situation — and with NBA scouts and at least one general manager watching on — Hood-Schifino took a rhythm dribble, stepped to his left and sent Maryland home.

This is the formula for Indiana going forward: Defend for your life, and hope your big two can outweigh whatever the other side throws at you. Friday night, with Donta Scott and Jahmir Young a combined 7-of-29 from the field, the formula put the Hoosiers in a second-straight Big Ten tournament semifinal.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

Indiana 70, Maryland 60

MARYLAND (21-12): Reese 1-4 3-4 5, Scott 4-14 0-0 10, Carey 4-8 0-1 11, Hart 6-14 1-2 16, Young 3-15 5-6 12, Emilien 2-3 0-0 4, Martinez 0-1 2-2 2, Long 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 11-15 60.

INDIANA (22-10): Jackson-Davis 8-13 8-13 24, Kopp 3-5 2-2 10, Thompson 2-2 0-0 4, Galloway 0-4 0-1 0, Hood-Schifino 8-15 2-4 19, Reneau 4-9 0-0 8, Bates 2-3 0-0 5, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 12-20 70.

Halftime—Maryland 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-24 (Carey 3-6, Hart 3-7, Scott 2-6, Young 1-5), Indiana 4-10 (Kopp 2-4, Bates 1-2, Hood-Schifino 1-4). Fouled Out_Emilien. Rebounds_Maryland 27 (Reese 7), Indiana 35 (Reneau 11). Assists_Maryland 12 (Scott, Hart 4), Indiana 17 (Jackson-Davis 7). Total Fouls_Maryland 16, Indiana 16.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Big Ten tournament: IU basketball, Trayce Jackson-Davis beats Maryland