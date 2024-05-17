IUPUI, Lakota West's Nathan Dudukovich to visit Xavier Musketeers November 8, per report

Nathan Dudukovich's Lakota West High School graduation was at Cintas Center, about one year ago.

The Firebirds' all-time leading scorer, who transferred in April from Thomas More to IUPUI, is scheduled to return to Xavier University with the Jags to face the Musketeers on Friday, November 8, according to a report via Twitter/X from Rocco Miller.

In March, Dudukovich earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors. He averaged 12.4 points per game for the Saints and made 81 3-pointers last season, second most in the G-MAC.

Nathan Dudukovich at Lakota West

Dudukovich became West's all-time leading scorer in December 2022. He finished his high school career with 1,620 points.

The Musketeers opened their 2018-19 season with an 82-69 win against IUPUI.

XU's non-conference schedule also includes the Crosstown Shootout at UC, a trip to TCU, a home game against Wake Forest and the Fort Myers Tip-Off multi-team event.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: IUPUI, Lakota West's Nathan Dudukovich to visit Xavier in November