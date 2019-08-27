Report: IUPUI coach Jason Gardner resigns after OWI arrest

Jason Gardner resigned from his post as IUPUI's head coach on Tuesday following an OWI arrest over the weekend. (Michael Allio/Getty Images)

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis men’s basketball coach Jason Gardner resigned on Tuesday after he was arrested and charged with suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated early on Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Gardner, per the report, was found by police around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning asleep at the wheel of his car in the middle of an intersection. Police unsuccessfully attempted to wake him up several times before finally entering the car and putting it in park.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After waking him up and asking him to step out of the vehicle, police noticed he was staggering and smelled of alcohol, according to the Indianapolis Star. He then failed multiple field-sobriety tests and was booked at the Hamilton County Jail. He was released on Tuesday morning.

Gardner, who played in college at Arizona and then professionally in Europe, was set to enter his sixth season at IUPUI. He compiled a 64-94 record over his five-year tenure, though failed to record a winning season in that time.

According to Fox 59, IUPUI assistant Byron Rimm II was named the interim head coach for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday. Rimm, who joined Gardner’s staff in Indianapolis last November, was the head coach at Prairie View A&M for 10 seasons from 2006-2016 and compiled a 115-192 overall record in that time.

More from Yahoo Sports: