IUK rips Midway in men's hoops

Dec. 14—The IU Kokomo men's basketball team hammered Midway 86-59 in a River States Conference game on Thursday at IUK's Student Activities and Events Center.

The Cougars took control early and pulled into halftime with a 50-27 lead.

Ty Willis led IUK (9-2 overall, 1-2 RSC) with 22 points. The Cougars backed him with balance. Noah Harris had 13 points, Max Newman had 12, Joseph Annan Jr. and Chris Chin had nine apiece and Hunter Jackson had seven.

Harris and Newman had double-doubles as they had 12 rebounds each. Jackson dished four assists.

IUK visits IU Northwest on Wednesday.