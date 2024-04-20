IUK baseball drops series opener to Midway

Apr. 19—The IUK baseball team fell out of a tie atop the River States Conference West Division on Friday when the Cougars lost 6-3 to Midway in their RSC series opener at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Midway built a 4-0 lead through three innings. IUK responded with three runs over the fifth and sixth, but Midway re-asserted control with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Dylan Janke was 2 for 3 at the plate for IUK. Riley Garczynski tripled and Kasey Ross and Tahj Borom each doubled. Starting pitcher Logan Greer took the loss.

The Cougars fell to 17-5 in the RSC and 29-15 overall. IUK and Midway play a doubleheader on Saturday at KMS, starting at noon.