IU women's basketball fails to show in Champaign, losing to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Indiana women’s basketball snapped its longest active win streak over a Big Ten opponent, as the Hoosiers fell to Illinois 86-66.

Breaking its 16-game win streak over the Illini, the Hoosiers struggled to compete in Monday’s Presidents’ Day matinee. Illinois is ninth in the Big Ten but was playing at a much higher level than the AP Poll No. 14-ranked Hoosiers.

Monday’s loss is not good for confidence and momentum heading into Thursday’s game against No. 4 Iowa and star Caitlin Clark.

“I felt like we got bullied all afternoon, that’s exactly the word I used with our players,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “Give Illinois a ton of credit for coming out and punching us right in the mouth from the beginning and just put their heads down and drove it and we didn’t respond very well.”

Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the team in scoring with 24 points, followed by sophomore Yarden Garzon with 17 and senior Sara Scalia with 10.

Makira Cook led Illinois with 22 points.

Energy and effort

Last time these two teams met up in Bloomington, Illinois put up a fight for the entire game only to lose 77-71. The Illini were ready for revenge.

Despite playing in the early afternoon on a Monday in front of a minimal crowd, the Illini played with the purpose of a prime time game. Indiana could not quite match that.

“We cautioned our guys, we gotta go in and we gotta be disciplined,” Moren said. “We gotta be able to execute. We got to be able to guard better. We got to be able to rebound them and here we sit once again, they out-rebound us and we were very poor defensively.”

Moren tried different rotations of players, looking for anyone to make a difference, but it just led to a dysfunctional group of Hoosiers. Illinois was much more cohesive across the court and was able to get a much higher volume of efficient shots up while disrupting the Indiana offense. Illinois had six players in double figures, while only one Indiana player had over five points at half.

Defensive woes

The Indiana defense left much to be desired. Down low, where the Hoosiers usually thrive, was a point of weakness. The Illini put on a layup clinic, with 32 of its 44 points in the first half coming from inside of the paint.

IU's main post-defender, 6-foot-3 Holmes, was quick to tack on two fouls early and played less aggressively than some may have expected out of the big.

All attempts to come back in the end were also stunted by Holmes’ foul trouble. Illinois’ defense played with much more physicality than Indiana. Indiana only forced 5 turnovers, while giving up 14 themselves.

“We couldn’t keep them in front of us, then we didn’t have any great rim protection with our bigs, and when you play a team like this, you have to be connected,” Moren added. “You gotta be able to help each other”

Return of Sydney Parrish

Senior guard Sydney Parrish returned to the active lineup after missing the last seven games to injury. Though Parrish did not start and only had six minutes of playing time with no points, having her as an option will be crucial to the Hoosiers. Sophomore Lexus Bargesser has been filling in for Parrish and has improved immensely in the last few weeks, but the added depth will be a huge benefit to Indiana with Thursday’s game against Iowa looming.

What's next

Indiana will host No. 4 Iowa on Thursday in Bloomington.

“We gotta figure out some things, but I can tell you this — we gotta be much better on Thursday,” Moren said.

