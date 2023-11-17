IU vs. Wright State player ratings: Frontcourt shines, better from Mackenzie Mgbako

Three games, three closer-than-expected wins for IU basketball. But wins are wins and the Hoosiers are 3-0.

Once it was announced Wright State's Trey Calvin, the Horizon League preseason player of year and nation's No. 2 scorer at 28 points per game, would miss Thursday's game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Hoosiers fans maybe thought it would be an easier night. Guess again.

IU saw 15-point first half lead trimmed to two as the Hoosiers' defense struggled slowing the Raiders. But in the second half, IU kept Wright State at arm's length in an 89-80 win, thanks to more strong play from its frontcourt duo of Kel'el Ware (22 points) and Malik Reneau (16).

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Xavier Johnson — He hit a 3 off a ball screen and had a few nice takes to the baskets in the first half. He was really quiet in the second half, just two points (1-of-5 shooting) and he had just one assist in 26 minutes played. He landed awkwardly with a little more than a minute left, but was able to walk to the bench, albeit gingerly. Hoosiers fans will hope it's nothing serious and doesn't linger into Sunday's matchup with defending national champion UConn. Rating: 4.5

∎ Kel'el Ware — It's becoming clear, the offense should run through Ware. He opened the game with a nice hook and made a number of baskets look easy because he was just too long for Wright State. There were dunks off lobs, easy makes, and-1s and a putback jam off a Trey Galloway missed 3. He also passed well, setting up his teammates for easy buckets. "He is tantalizing," BTN analyst Stephen Bardo said during the first half. He added more close-range makes in the second half and put the exclamation point on the game with an alley-oop dunk in the closing minutes. He finished with 22 points (9-of-11 shooting) with 12 rebounds and two blocks and looks every bit the projected lottery pick. Rating: 8.5

∎ Trey Galloway — Offensively, a really strong first half. He stepped into a confident 3 early and had some nice assists, first on a lob to Ware and then a nice find for Malik Reneau. He showed nice aggressiveness and determination and was rewarded with eight free throw attempts in his 15 first-half minutes. He added his trademark floater off on inbounds play, and ran a nice break that ended with a Kaleb Banks on lay-up to snap 7-0 Wright State run. He finished with 15 points and a team-high six assists. Rating: 7.0

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — Early on, this was the best Mgbako has looked in an IU uniform with a nice take and finish and a confident 3. But he still struggled on the other end and picked up his third foul with 4:05 left in the first half and headed to the bench. In the second half, he hit a fadeaway baseline jumper, grabbed a strong offensive rebound and was fouled on put-back attempt, and his active hands on defense led to a steal and two Galloway free throws. That said, he still missed some open 3s (1-of-7) and was often late on the closeout or got lost in transition on defense. But 13 points and five rebounds is an improvement from his first two outings and a step in the right direction for the talented freshman. Rating: 6.0

∎ Malik Reneau — Ware is getting a lot of the headlines and attention (and deservedly so), but Reneau has been a really good running mate in the frontcourt. He's such a polished post player offensively and put his arsenal on display Thursday night. He had the spin move going, some nice running hooks, putbacks and again has shown good vision passing skills with five more assists. Another good night for the sophomore big man. Rating: 8.0

BENCH

∎ Anthony Walker — We saw a little more on the offensive end from Walker in this one, which included an and-1 and a nice pass to Kaleb Banks for an easy dunk. He scored five points with one rebound in his 11 minutes. Rating: 5.0

∎ Payton Sparks — He played just 7 minutes and was not nearly as effective as his frontcourt mates Ware and Reneau. If he's going to bang in the paint, he's going to need to improve his free throw stroke. He was 1-of-4, and the first three attempts didn't look pretty. Rating: 4.0

∎ CJ Gunn — He got 15 minutes and four points in this one. He scored his four points in successive possessions, first on a a steal and layup, then a confident pull-up jumper midway through the first half. Rating: 5.5

∎ Gabe Cupps — A quiet night with just one shot attempt, one assist and two turnovers. But it was Cupps in the game in crunch time again, on the court with under 4 minutes to play in place of Mgbako. Rating: 4.0

∎ Kaleb Banks — Banks' role looks like the energy guy off the bench. The one who crashes the board, cuts to the hop and flies around. He had a nice offensive rebound and aggressive take where he was fouled (but missed both free throws). He had a monster dunk, off a nice feed from Walker to push IU's lead to, 32-18, and his layup through contact on a run-out stopped a 7-0 WSU spurt. Rating: 5.5

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Wright State player ratings: Ware, Reneau shine