IU vs, Michigan player ratings: Frontcourt continues to lead, CJ Gunn is X-factor in win

Hey, it's IU basketball. You didn't think it was going to be easy, did you?

The Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0 in Big Ten) came away from Ann Arbor with a nervy 78-75 win. Playing without their starting point guard Xavier Johnson for a second-straight game, IU relied on its frontcourt of Kel'el Ware (13 points, eight rebounds) and Malik Reneau (15 points, six rebounds) to put Michigan (4-5, 0-2) away.

The bench also stepped up with 28 points, with particularly important contributions from sophomore CJ Gunn.

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Kel'el Ware — He showed off his versatile offensive repertoire early, with an and-1 finishing through contact and then a silky smooth fadeaway jumper. He picked up his second foul with 6:55 left in the first half and went to the bench. He returned after halftime, and IU went right to him on the first possession, and he scored. He finished with 13 points and had a team-high eight rebounds (all defensive). His running hook with under a minute left drew a "My goodness" from Peacock's Stephen Bardo. Rating: 7.5

∎ Malik Reneau — A quiet first half for Reneau, who had an opportunity to assert himself offensively when Ware went out with early foul trouble. We've seen him take the reins this season, and he managed to carry the load in the second half, scoring 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting after the break. On back-to-back possessions late in the game, he had almost carbon copy moves, splitting the defense and finishing at the rim. When IU needs a bucket, they look to Reneau first. He finished with a team-high 15 points, though you'd like a lower turnover number (four). Rating: 7.5

∎ Trey Galloway — For all the good he did in the Maryland win, Galloway was a complete non-factor in the first half. Without Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers had three starters playing in their first Big Ten road game and needed their other senior captain to step up, and he didn't. Galloway was 0-for-4 from the field, many of his misses on contested layups, and had no rebounds in the first half. On the plus side, he was one of the few Hoosiers not to commit a first-half turnover. In the second half, he was more aggressive, but still struggled from the field. He finished 3-of-12 shooting (0-for-3 from deep) and was 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. Rating: 4.0

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — He finished with 11 points (4-of-6 shooting) and was one of only two Hoosiers to hit a 3. Not a particularly flashy performance, but for a freshman's first Big Ten road game, it'll do. It's worth noting, Mike Woodson drew up a play for Mgbako to get the ball late, so he could draw the foul and get to the line. Mgbako drilled both free throws with 5.7 seconds left to give IU a 77-74 lead. In fact, Mgbako is a perfect 17-of-17 from the line this year. Rating: 5.5

∎ Gabe Cupps — A second straight start with Xavier Johnson still in a walking boot, Cupps was quiet on offense and struggled a bit on defense keeping the Michigan guards in front of him. He had two points, two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes, and only turned the ball over once. Rating: 4.5

BENCH

∎ Payton Sparks — He provided some of his most productive minutes in an IU uniform and got some extra run in the first half with Ware on the bench with two fouls. He had six first-half points — and even hit two free throws! — and had some good defensive moments, bodying up Michigan's bigs. He didn't play in the second half as Ware and Reneau avoided foul trouble. Rating: 5.5

∎ Kaleb Banks — He was part of the bench bunch that gave IU some punch and he showed aggression attacking the basket. He had two nice takes in particular, and he finished off a CJ Gunn steal with a dunk. Fouls limited his impact in the second half. Rating: 5.5

∎ CJ Gunn — IU probably loses this game without Gunn's contributions. He had eight points, including two 3s, but his activity on defense stood out (and it has for most of the season). He was credited with four steals, including some in clutch moments. With Johnson sidelined and Cupps adjusting to major college basketball, Gunn's physicality on the perimeter was necessary. Rating: 7.0

∎ Anthony Walker — The Miami transfer had some nice slashes to the rim and finished with eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting and added three rebounds. He only played 6 second-half minutes, but again, you can attribute that to Reneau and Ware avoiding fouls. Rating: 6.0

