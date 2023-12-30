IU uses size to live at free-throw line vs. Kennesaw State. It’ll need to in Big Ten too

BLOOMINGTON — Teams that have a lot of size must use it to their advantage. A lot of taller teams dominate the glass, but not IU.

Instead, the Hoosiers use their overwhelming size to get the most efficient shot in basketball: A free throw.

In its 100-87 win over Kennesaw State, IU went 21-for-33 at the foul line. It was the fourth time this season that IU shot 30 or more free throws.

This Indiana team lacks legitimate outside shooting, and it knows that. Indiana shot 15 3-pointers (making seven) to Kennesaw State’s 35 3s. Despite allowing the Owls to make 17 of those looks, Indiana reached the century mark because of its emphasis on the paint.

Indiana’s constant paint attacks led to multiple Kennesaw State players being in foul trouble. The Owls had eight players commit multiple fouls and five players commit three or more. Forward Jusaun Holt — who scored 19 points and nine rebounds — fouled out and played only 24 minutes.

“Anytime we see a team that's in the bonus, we're going at it,” IU forward Malik Reneau said. “We're attacking and we're trying to draw fouls or we’re scoring.”

Reneau led a frontcourt that lived at the free-throw line on Friday. He went 7-for-11 from the line en route to his career-high 34-point outing. Reneau was joined by Kaleb Banks (5-for-7), Anthony Walker (4-for-6) and Payton Sparks (2-for-4) as frontcourt players who drew foul after foul on the Owls. Guard Trey Galloway also went 3-for-5 on free throws.

Without center Kel’el Ware — Indiana’s tallest player and leader in free-throw attempts — the Hoosiers continued to march to the line. Ware missed the game with an illness, but his frontcourt mates made up for his absence.

The Hoosiers are one of the nation’s tallest teams. Per KenPom, IU has an average height of 79.1 inches, which ranks third in the country behind only Utah and Florida State. Unless coach Mike Woodson utilizes one of IU’s small-ball lineups, the team’s three frontline players are always 6-8 or taller. Galloway (6-5), CJ Gunn (6-6) and Anthony Leal (6-5) are on the taller side for shooting guards.

That excess height helps IU take an abundance of foul shots. IU attempts 25.2 free throws per game and has taken at least 14 free throws in all 13 of its games.

It’s easy to think that this amount of free throws and size disparity may exist only against mid-major teams like Kennesaw State, but Indiana does this against everyone. The Hoosiers have taken 18 or more free throws against all six Power 6 opponents they’ve faced. Great teams like UConn (28 attempts), Auburn (29 attempts) and Kansas (22 attempts) couldn’t keep Indiana off the line.

“We're trying to draw fouls, trying to get to the free-throw line and convert at the free-throw line,” Reneau said.

Indiana makes just 68% of its free throws. That mark is almost 3% below the national average. While Indiana should aim to make more free throws, getting to the line is still a better option than anything else it could do.

Even at that low 68% mark, Indiana is creating good offense when it gets to the line. Drawing a shooting foul is worth 1.36 points per possession. To match that efficiency, Indiana would need to consistently make 68% of its 2s or 45.3% of its 3s. That efficiency on 2-pointers is unheard of, and Indiana (31.9% from 3) is nowhere near remarkable from beyond the arc.

Would it be nice for Indiana to make a few more free throws a game? Of course. But the fact that it shoots this many foul shots is helpful.

As the Hoosiers head into Big Ten play for the rest of the regular season, their size and ability to draw contact will be a weapon. Not many teams have the size to match up with IU at every position, which should mean a lot of big nights in the paint and at the line.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU shoots 33 free throws to score 100 against Kennesaw State