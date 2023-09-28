IU Talking Points: Xavier Johnson's return, pushing Kel'el Ware, a surprise 3-point threat

BLOOMINGTON – Xavier Johnson didn’t polish the past, speaking last week at IU basketball media day about returning to Indiana.

Johnson, who broke his foot in the Dec. 17 loss at Kansas, expected to wrap a five-year college career last spring and be playing professionally by now. But after the fracture cost him the rest of that season, he elected to pursue a waiver granting him a sixth year of eligibility.

But the waiver wasn’t all that brought Johnson back. The opportunities afforded him through name, image and likeness deals helped make up his mind as well.

“NIL is a big thing, one of the biggest reasons why I came back,” Johnson said. “It’s honestly a blessing, with NIL and stuff like that, I can still take care of my family.”

Back for unlikely sixth year: Xavier Johnson must glue IU's new roster together

5 takeaways from IU media day: What to expect from new-look Hoosiers

Johnson agonized through Indiana’s lows last season. Like an ugly three-game losing streak in January, a game at Northwestern where he’d hoped to make amends for missing the same fixture the previous season through suspension, and the season-ending loss to Miami.

The last of those would have turned out differently, Johnson believes, if he’d been healthy. Another quick, experienced guard to counter the Hurricanes’ smaller lineups would have, in Johnson’s estimation, turned that game around.

It’s something he argues regularly with transfer forward Anthony Walker, previously of Miami.

“I tell him every day,” Johnson said, smiling. “We have arguments every day about it. I think I would’ve defended Isaiah Wong pretty well. I think I would’ve given him a little competition.”

A team captain this season, Johnson has little trouble parroting his coach’s grand expectations for IU basketball.

The Virginia native said he thinks constantly about leaving his mark in the Assembly Hall rafters, first with a Big Ten title and then with a sixth national championship if he can. It would be the Hoosiers’ first in 37 years.

“We can do the math too. It’s been a long time,” Johnson said. “That’s the goal at the end of the season. We want to get a Big Ten banner up there first.”

Should the Hoosiers finish even close to those lofty goals this season, they will need players like Johnson to pull their various pieces together quickly. Indiana brought in six new scholarship players this offseason, plus a raft of fresh walk-ons. Johnson’s confidence and poise have never been more important to Woodson than they are right now.

Performance at even a Big Ten title-caliber level would mean outperforming preseason projections that find the Hoosiers mid-pack in the conference. Johnson has no trouble confronting those, either.

“We’ll see you in November. That’s all I’ve got to say,” he said. “I don’t want to speak on it, but we’ll see you in November.”

Mike Woodson’s Kel'el Ware challenge

Johnson’s willingness to speak his mind is one he comes by honestly. His coach isn’t afraid to be blunt either.

Never during team media day last week was that more apparent than in an answer Mike Woodson gave to a question about unlocking Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware’s prodigious potential.

Ware comes to Indiana with tremendous pedigree, as a one-time top-10 high school player who’s still seen as a potential lottery pick despite an underwhelming freshman season in Eugene. Yet Woodson wasn’t shy, when asked about his 7-foot center, in laying out his challenge for Ware ahead of this season.

“When I recruited that young man I told him, ‘You cannot go back and get what happened the year before,’” Woodson said. “The word is out. They knocked you and said, ‘Hey, you're lazy, you don't work hard,’ and if you make a commitment to me, that's got to change.

“I'm not always the easiest coach to play for, but I'm in your corner and I'm fair and I want what's best for you and my ballclub. He made the commitment to me, and I'm going to push him to play at a higher level to help us win basketball games.”

Of all those newcomers, Ware might be the most important to IU’s success this winter.

Others, like Mackenzie Mgbako, could score more. But Ware appears the player who, more than any other Hoosier, protects the rim and rebounds well enough to meet Woodson’s defensive standards, while unlocking the high ball screen offense Woodson wants to run at the other end of the floor.

“With Kel’el, it’s just the spacing out, the variation and being able to be that rim protector Trayce (Jackson-Davis) was,” sophomore forward Malik Reneau said, “and also be able to catch lob finishes, putback dunks, all that stuff.”

Like Mgbako, Ware talked openly during media day about his ambition to be good enough this winter to declare for the 2024 NBA draft. Teammates say the Arkansas native knows that only happens if he buys into Woodson’s methods and accepts his challenge, rising to meet Woodson’s expectations for him.

“When I first met Kel’el, first couple text messages, what he told me was he wanted to win a championship,” Johnson said. “That’s big, coming from a player that has big expectations of going to the league. …

“He’s a very selfless guy, does things for the team. I believe he’s going to have a great year.”

Malik Reneau for … 3?

Fans heard a lot of public-address announcer Jeremy Gray’s “Reneau for 2!” call on the 87 2-pointers Reneau converted playing from the bench his freshman season. Gray might want to find some alliteration to go with the number after, if Reneau has his way this coming season.

Redesigning his offense in a post-Trayce Jackson-Davis world has been perhaps this offseason’s dominant theme for Woodson. Indiana’s coach will tell anyone who asks he’d never played before the way he did when he had Jackson-Davis in the post, and Woodson will hint he’ll probably never play that way again.

Not that you’ll never see Ware, Reneau or another of IU’s forwards post up for the ball. That’s part of any offense. But the vision Woodson outlines offensively tends to be a lot more fluid, with players athletic and multiskilled enough to interchange freely around the floor until mismatches present themselves.

All of which will require a player like Reneau to be more offensively versatile. That’s led Reneau to attack his jump shooting this offseason. The player who made 2-of-8 3s in game action as a freshman has an eye on being more prolific — and efficient — from range as a sophomore.

“This summer, I really prioritized myself on really shooting the ball, shooting the ball well, concentrating and being focused every time I shoot the ball,” Reneau said. “I think I did a pretty good job throughout the eight weeks we had. I shot it pretty well. I just want to carry that on to the season and be able to be consistent throughout the year shooting the ball.”

Reneau won’t necessarily shoot 3s at volume, but he sees himself as one of several Hoosiers that can contribute enough behind the 3-point line to keep defenses at a disadvantage.

With Miller Kopp and Tamar Bates both gone, Indiana will need more volume out of players like Mgbako, Johnson and Trey Galloway. But in Reneau and Ware, the Hoosiers might also have bigs who can legitimately pop out behind the arc and find offense there. It would be a significant step in Woodson’s evolution of this team.

“We’re definitely going to be posting the ball like last year,” Reneau said, “but I feel like we’re going to have a way more spaced-out unit, a lot of guys are fours and centers that will be able to pick and pop instead of pick-and-roll. There’s different stuff we can do to be able to complement our guys.”

Trivia

Two coaches have lost multiple national championship games to Indiana in men’s basketball. Name them.

Odds & ends

>> IU opened preseason practice Tuesday, 42 days before the Hoosiers’ season opener against Pat Chambers’ Florida Gulf Coast, on Nov. 7.

>> Woodson singled out sophomores Kaleb Banks and C.J. Gunn last week as players he’ll lean on more this winter. Both Banks and Gunn, Woodson said, spent the entire summer in Bloomington, rather than going home. Woodson said he feels comfortable challenging them both to step up their impact this season, adding, “They’re not freshmen anymore.”

>> Freshman guard Jakai Newton still has his leg in a bulky brace, after undergoing a knee scope recently.

>> Andrew Slater reported IU will be in to visit 2024 guard Boogie Fland this week. Fland is the last major ’24 target yet to take a senior-year official visit to Indiana. Talking Points has expected that to happen for a while. It will be interesting to see if one finally gets scheduled out of this week’s visit.

>> IU football’s players of the week: Cam Camper, offense; Louis Moore, defense; Chris Freeman, special teams; Reece Bellin, Jack Greer, Race Stewart, Reece Lozano, scout team.

>> Expect a quiet week from football during the bye. Coaches split their time between practice and recruiting, and players tend to cycle through periods of rest and recovery, between on-field work. There will be no Monday Tom Allen news conference.

Answer

Phog Allen and Dean Smith.

Allen coached both Kansas teams Indiana defeated in its 1940 and 1953 national title-winning seasons. Smith coached the 1981 North Carolina team that lost to IU in Philadelphia. He was also a senior guard on that 1953 Kansas team.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball: Xavier Johnson's return, Kel'el Ware's challenge, more