IU Talking Points: Curt Cignetti says forget what you think you know about IU football

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana fans have spent just two months with Curt Cignetti, and already understand the extent to which their new football coach doesn’t tend to mince words.

Recruits are learning the same.

With its 2024 class effectively locked up by the end of the January portal window, IU turned its attention largely to the 2025 and 2026 classes across recent weeks. Cignetti and his staff have hosted multiple junior-day events, taken commitments from a pair of offensive linemen and, by all appearances, landed their message.

Doyel: Curt Cignetti flipping everything IU football's way: recruits, narratives, hope

“We've had three junior days,” Cignetti said Wednesday, during a no-signing signing-day check-in with the media. “Usually I start out by saying, ‘Look, anything you know about Indiana football, any perception you have, you need to erase the tape because here's what it's going to look like.’”

Cignetti boasts hard evidence recruits are buying into his message.

Indiana Hoosiers new head football coach Curt Cignetti is introduced in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Dec. 1, 2023.

First, there’s the work he and his staff did in 2024. In particular, the Hoosiers landed a significant series of either retentions or additions via the transfer portal. Positions including quarterback, wide receiver, running back, offensive line, linebacker and safety got meaningful makeovers through that process, with Cignetti saying Wednesday he rates IU “in pretty good shape” offensively right now.

Second, that early start to 2025. Evan Parker, the Carmel offensive lineman who committed to the Hoosiers on Monday, told our man Kyle Neddenriep he “probably could’ve waited and got more offers.”

“But,” Parker continued, “IU checks all the boxes in my head. I was really impressed with everything I saw. It exceeded my standards for a program.”

It didn’t seem by accident that Cignetti talked Wednesday about emphasizing time spent in recent weeks connecting with some of the state’s biggest and most talent-rich programs, just days after landing a commitment from one of said programs.

“I don't care if you're the head coach at Indiana, Texas or Idaho, you got to do a great job in your state,” Cignetti said. “We want to dominate our state best we can. I made every effort to get out there and into the key schools in January, meet people, talk with prospects.”

And then there have been the pockets of good publicity Cignetti and his staff have earned in early work on the trail.

Like keeping Donaven McCulley in Bloomington, despite blue-blood interest in the portal after last season. Or bringing blue-chip 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis to campus for one of those big recruiting weekends, the USC-committed Carrolton (Ga.) signal caller including the Hoosiers among a group that also includes schools like Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Michigan.

Cignetti knows results remain the ultimate currency. But he also recognizes perception affects results, and there’s no reason he can’t fight to improve both concurrently.

“We've got to do it on the field. When you're successful on the field, then you start to change the way the public, the state, the Big Ten and the country think about Indiana football,” Cignetti said. “You start putting more people in the stands, selling out games, then it's hard to get tickets.

“That's what we're going to do. You got to be good in football because that's where the revenue comes from, man — football. There's no reason we can't be successful here. We're going to be successful here. It's one day at a time.”

Trey Galloway gathering strength

Zion Brown had an excellent follow from Tuesday’s win at Ohio State on Trey Galloway’s performance, highlighting in particular the extent to which Galloway rose to coach Mike Woodson’s challenge when the Hoosiers needed their senior guard most urgently.

In his piece, Zion makes a compelling case for moving Galloway into this ball-dominant role full-time, not just for this season but to help set the stage for what would be Galloway’s fifth year in 2024-25, should he opt into it.

That story compares Galloway’s emergence to that of Jalen Hood-Schifino a season ago. It’s also not entirely unlike Victor Oladipo’s rise to greater on-ball responsibility in 2011-12, in the wake of Verdell Jones’ shoulder injury.

Insider: When IU's 'opportunity to learn about winning' presented itself, Hoosiers didn’t shrink.

Doyel: With season slipping away, IU makes a stand at Ohio State.

Galloway needs to show greater efficiency to really make those comparisons sing. His individual offensive game is not so consistent right now as either player in what we’d call their breakout seasons, his free-throw shooting below par and his 3-point shot still streaky.

But if we cast him as Indiana’s lead guard right now — because that’s what Galloway is — there are ways in which he outperforms either comparison as well. In particular, he currently boasts a better assist rate and a better turnover rate than either Hood-Schifino in ’23 or Oladipo in ’12. Galloway’s Big Ten-only numbers in those areas are even better.

The latter former Hoosier is a bit hard done there, given he had Jones and Jordan Hulls to run point alongside him. But Galloway shouldn’t apologize for his improvement from a largely secondary and spot-up option last season to being far and away IU’s most important perimeter player right now.

Where can his game still go?

Getting to the free-throw line more often, and converting when he gets there, are easy ways to improve efficiency and output at the same time.

Solving his streakiness from behind the arc would make a difference as well. After shooting 3-of-22 (13.6%) across IU’s first nine games, Galloway has shot 21-of-59 (35.6%) since. But it’s fair to say he’s burned hot and cold, like shooting 2-of-13 across the first three games in the new year, then 7-of-15 over the next three, then 0-of-6 across the Illinois loss and Iowa win, before hitting 5-of-11 in Indiana’s last two games.

And Woodson would probably like to see rebounding numbers climb, for a big-bodied, physical guard who has been an effective perimeter rebounder at times in the past.

But on balance, Galloway has grown steadily into this role. His offensive potential is showcased in games like Kansas and Ohio State. And after posting 10 games of four-plus assists across his first three seasons, the Culver Academy grad has 12 such performances already this winter.

There will need to be a plan for life after Xavier Johnson — a reality the Hoosiers might already be living, given how noncommittal Woodson has been about Johnson’s long-term prognosis as he deals with an elbow injury.

Trey Galloway looks like a central figure in whatever that plan requires.

Cignetti overhauls recruiting department

Among the many changes Cignetti made during his first weeks on the job, IU’s new coach overhauled his recruiting department with new hires in multiple positions.

Chiefly among them, Cignetti brought in Matt Wilson as IU’s assistant athletic director for player personnel. Wilson, who also worked for Indiana as senior director of player personnel/recruiting in 2017, has had success in helping organize and execute recruiting efforts across multiple stops in his career.

He’s worked for Tennessee, his alma mater, as well as Mississippi State, Arkansas State and, most recently, North Carolina State. Now, he’ll lead in that area for the Hoosiers.

“I was looking for good structure, capable people,” Cignetti said. “Impressed with Matt. Have known him a long time. Had some good discussions with him.”

Alongside Wilson, Cignetti brought in Mike Ferrara as director of player personnel, and John Srofe as director of scouting. Together, the trio will spearhead their program’s efforts to identify and evaluate players both from the high school and portal talent pools.

Expanded scouting and evaluation infrastructure is a crucial piece of modern college football programs. Recruiting develops more quickly — particularly through the portal — now. Teams must be able to make efficient but thorough and confident evaluations on players, or else risk moving too slowly compared to competitors.

Some schools have even taken to designating a general manager position. Purdue, for example, hired former IU assistant Noah Joseph to that role last year.

Whatever their titles, such staffers have become important cogs in the college football machine. Cignetti expressed confidence in his remade personnel structure to help launch his IU tenure successfully.

“It’s a critical component in terms of expediting the evaluation and identifying (recruits),” he said. “Put together an organization that was strong in evaluation and marketing. I think we’re extremely strong in evaluation.”

TRIVIA

With 423 points this season to date, Mackenzie Holmes has reached 2,320 for her career, approaching Tyra Buss’ program record of 2,364. Including Holmes and Buss, how many of the Hoosiers’ top five all-time scorers have played for Teri Moren?

ODDS & ENDS

∎ Still no firm feel for when Derik Queen might announce his commitment. We’ll probably make this a semiregular bullet point until there is more clarity, simply because of the escalating curiosity surrounding Queen’s recruitment. IU and Maryland remain the perceived leaders, but at this point that’s largely either dated information or vibes. Safe to say this remains in a holding pattern for the moment.

∎ Woodson said sophomore center Kel’el Ware didn’t practice Wednesday, and that Woodson would know more on Ware’s status for Purdue after Thursday’s practice. Ware appeared to injure his knee late in Tuesday’s win at Ohio State, when said knee locked out during a fastbreak dunk attempt.

∎ Cignetti listed several players IU expects to be limited or out during spring ball: DL James Carpenter, DL Venson Sneed, DL Lanell Carr, LB Jailin Walker and OL Nick Kidwell. Cignetti attributed all the planned absences to postseason surgeries.

∎ Speaking about the likelihood of another chaotic portal window in the spring, Cignetti said he expects one like the winter window — if not perhaps quite so busy — if questions about the eligibility of multi-school transfers remained unresolved at semester’s end.

“I don’t think it will be as big, but you’ll have people coming and going,” he said. “That’s just football right now.”

Cignetti, who said IU could target back-end defensive help in the spring if things break a certain way, said he’s fine with whatever the calendar looks like.

“You tell me what the rules are,” he said, “and I’ll thrive within the rules.”

∎ IU’s win at Ohio State ended a nearly seven-year drought for the Hoosiers in Columbus. Their last win at Ohio State before Tuesday’s comeback came March 4, 2017, a 96-92 victory in what turned out to be Tom Crean’s last game against Thad Matta, and Crean’s last regular-season game as IU coach.

Tuesday’s win snapped Indiana’s second-longest active road losing streak against a Big Ten opponent, behind only the long-standing win deficit at Wisconsin.

∎ Understated quote of the night Tuesday came when a reporter asked Mike Woodson postgame what his confidence level was in Anthony Leal taking the open corner 3 that eventually turned out to be the game-winner.

“Confidence level is, he’s on the floor,” Woodson said, “playing during crunch time. It doesn’t matter who makes the shot. He had a wide-open shot, he took it and he delivered for us.”

ANSWER

How do you like trick questions? All five such players — in current order: Buss, Holmes, Amanda Cahill, Ali Patberg and Grace Berger — spent their entire careers under Moren. You have to go down to sixth, Jamie Braun (2006-2010), to find the first current or former Hoosier on the program’s all-time scoring list who did not.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football culture shift under Curt Cignetti, IU basketball wins