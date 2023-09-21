IU Talking Points: Basketball ticket intrigue, Gucci Mane, Tayven the leader, more

BLOOMINGTON – The release of this winter’s full Big Ten schedule Tuesday threw up an interesting question for student season-ticket holders — and fans who often purchase the smaller partial-season packages.

We already know IU’s Dec. 16 game against Kansas will not be in this season’s student packages, but rather rolled into the holiday packages. IU intends to make a small number of student tickets available for purchase for that game, as we reported this summer.

Two high-interest Big Ten games might also fall into that bucket now, too.

The Hoosiers’ first home game after the restart, Jan. 6 against Ohio State, falls on the Saturday before the spring semester begins. Dates like that typically do not roll into student packages but rather those partial-season holiday packages. History suggests that’s where that game will land this winter.

The interesting case is Indiana’s senior-day visit from Michigan State, March 10. That is the latest end to a regular season for the Hoosiers since 2019. It’s also the Sunday leading into spring break.

For obvious reasons, it’s unlikely Indiana would include that game — despite being far removed from the holiday break — in student season-ticket packages. Students wouldn’t be expected to stay that entire weekend for the game, and certainly not in the numbers IU would want to fill most or all of the roughly 7,800 seats typically allocated to the student section.

So, what does Indiana do?

Does Michigan State just roll into the holiday package the way Ohio State likely will (based on prior history)? That would stock those partial season-ticket packages with an unusually large inventory of marquee home games: Kansas, Ohio State, Michigan State.

Does IU take a more Kansas-like approach, setting aside a few hundred or even 1,000 tickets for students interested to purchase as a one-off, with the rest of those seats reallocated for general sale? That would likely result in a larger crowd, though with the Spartans among the leading Big Ten contenders in the preseason, Michigan State fans might try to wedge their way into Assembly Hall in that case.

Indiana has some time to figure out what it wants to do. But thanks to an abnormally skewed calendar and the vagaries of the conference schedule, it’s an uncommon and important question to answer for both student and partial season-ticket holders sometime in the near future.

Two-time platinum award-winning hip-hop artist Gucci Mane will headline Hoosier Hysteria on Friday, Oct. 20. The Atlanta-based artist has sold well over 3 million albums in his career. In addition to those two platinum albums, he’s had three more studio albums and two compilation albums certified gold.

His appearance follows a pattern after the Hoosiers brought rapper G Herbo to the same event in 2022. Gucci Mane’s inclusion this year certainly ups the game in terms of prominence.

Personally, I lobbied for Pastor Troy, but was overruled.

Tayven Jackson’s crash course in leadership

Tom Allen admitted this week one of the biggest downsides to a quarterback competition is the leadership void it can leave. That if two players are competing for that job, naturally one of the key leadership positions on any football team, teammates sometimes struggle to know who to follow, just as those QBs might feel compelled to focus on themselves first.

Which is why Allen has been so impressed by Tayven Jackson’s approach to the concept across the past few months, and especially since he was named starting quarterback following the Indiana State game.

“You come in brand new to a place, you have to earn the right to speak,” Allen said. “He did a great job of building that trust with his teammates.”

It shouldn’t be surprising a quarterback so successful in the spotlight at Center Grove isn’t awed by the demands of the position in college.

Teammates say Jackson’s wholistic knowledge of Indiana’s playbook increases daily. His commitment to bringing energy onto the field required right tackle Carter Smith to physically grab hold of him and keep Jackson from running on too early before one drive Saturday against Louisville. Jackson made a point through the spring of learning the nicknames of each of his offensive linemen, who he treated to lunch at Yogi’s this summer as well.

“He wasn’t always loud and talking as much as he is now,” redshirt senior guard/tackle Matthew Bedford said. “In the beginning, he was just focused on doing the right things, making the job look the way it’s supposed to be, trying to impress (offensive coordinator Walt) Bell with his knowledge of the way things are supposed to be.”

That Jackson has been replaced by the one in whom teammates hold escalating faith. His 299-yard performance in the Louisville loss Saturday won’t have dampened their enthusiasm.

Jackson knows that process never ends. Trust must be earned, faith repaid. That offensive line didn’t allow Jackson to be sacked Saturday, so he promised them a steak dinner this week.

“He’s taking us out for some steaks on Thursday night. We’re excited,” redshirt senior guard Mike Katic said. “We kept him reasonably clean this weekend, so he wants to give a little back to the big boys.”

Katic wants it on record he told Jackson Bloomington’s west side Texas Roadhouse franchise would’ve been fine. But Jackson insisted on downtown staple Janko’s Little Zagreb, perhaps the best steakhouse in Bloomington. That’s where Jackson’s linemen can be found Thursday night.

Only the best for an offense Jackson believes can reach that status this fall.

“Our offense,” Jackson said, “is going to take off.”

Scheming around ‘J-Lu’

Louisville might have been our first look at the new Jaylin Lucas. It was certainly our best.

Lucas, as explosive as any player in the Big Ten last season, spoke through the offseason about trying to expand his offensive ability to be able to impact the game beyond just running back touches. He talked about modeling his game after former college stars like Oregon’s DeAnthony Thomas, Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and West Virginia’s Tavon Austin.

Fans saw the Austin version of Lucas on Saturday. He finished the Louisville loss with 10 receptions for 98 yards and the Hoosiers’ lone passing touchdown.

It was the most complete performance, by some distance, from the Louisiana native in the pass game in his young career. Lucas looked comfortable with a variety of routes and concepts — including the out-of-the-backfield vertical he ran for the touchdown — a testament to his offseason work.

“He’s always attacked it like any coach would want. He’s gonna ask every question in the world,” running backs coach Craig Johnson said. “Myself, our coordinator, our receivers coach all make sure he comes under the blanket so he understands the structure.”

Indiana Hoosiers running back Jaylin Lucas (12) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker TJ Quinn (34) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The technical details have consumed more of Johnson’s time working with Lucas than anything else.

Pass blocking will always be crucial for any back. But Johnson repeated his emphasis on timing and spacing, concepts innate to receivers who’ve played their position for years but often a learned skill for backs more experienced touching the ball in the run game.

Lucas even spends part of his week in the receivers’ meeting room, rather than with the running backs.

“If you find a guy that has change of direction like he does, it’s a big deal,” said Johnson, who’s worked with NFL running backs including Saquon Barkley and Chris Johnson. “My part of it with (Lucas) is just making sure he understands the spacing and the timing in the passing game, which is tremendously important. And then when he does touch the ball, he catches the ball.”

Increasing Lucas’ touches, whether on offense or in special teams, was a point of emphasis for Allen and his staff this offseason.

We’ve seen Lucas field both kickoffs and punts. He’s more than halfway to last season’s totals in terms of both carries and rushing yards. Thanks to his performance Saturday, Lucas has already eclipsed his 2022 number in receiving yards.

“You go out and see if you can find the spot you think he can shine in,” Johnson said. “The bottom line is, you’re gonna try to get the ball in his hands, however you can.”

The motivation for that emphasis, in the eyes of Lucas’ quarterback, is simple.

“We do scheme a lot of things around J-Lu and we have to,” Jackson said, “because he’s our best player on offense.”

Trivia

Yarden Garzon’s 45.8% mark from behind the 3-point line last season was the second-best single-season number in IU women’s basketball history. Who owns first place in that category?

Odds & ends

>> IU’s Sept. 30 football game at Maryland is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. in College Park. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

>> The Hoosiers will wear adidas “Ghost” uniforms Saturday night against Akron. The uniforms will feature black jerseys and pants, with red lettering and white trim. IU will wear its normal crimson helmets with white striping down the center to accompany those alternates.

Don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last time you see an Indiana team in alternate, black-dominant uniforms this year.

>> IU only named scout-team players of the week this week: Brody Foley and Sam West, offense; Aden Cannon and Drew Pearce, defense; Aaron Stewart, special teams.

>> After a 10-3 start, IU volleyball entered perhaps its most-anticipated Big Ten season in some years Wednesday night, with a visit from Illinois. The Hoosiers won’t have an easy start, with the Illini, Wisconsin (away), Nebraska and Penn State (away) all in their first five conference matches.

>> Quizzed this week on long-term injuries, Tom Allen said while he plans to punt most weekly health updates to the new Big Ten-mandated availability reports, he would make note of any player who suffered a season-ending injury. That could signal good news for the likes of wide receiver E.J. Williams, who missed last weekend’s game through an unspecified injury.

Answer

Jill Hartman, who hit a remarkable 62.5% of her 3s during the 2000-01 campaign.

