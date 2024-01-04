IU sloppy in Nebraska loss: 'You’re not going to beat anybody in the Big Ten doing that.'

Once the calendar hits January and college basketball gets into the meat of conference play, teams have to rely on their veterans to shine brightest. Older captains are expected to make game-changing plays in crucial situations, especially in road environments.

In Indiana’s 86-70 loss at Nebraska on Wednesday, it didn’t get nearly enough from the seniors in its starting lineup.

IU’s two captains are in its starting backcourt. Sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson plays alongside senior Trey Galloway. Johnson returned to the lineup Wednesday after a seven-game absence due to a left foot injury. In his 15 minutes of action, Johnson was scoreless (0-for-3 from the field) with three assists and four turnovers.

Galloway had 10 points, but six of them came in the final six minutes when Nebraska held a comfortable lead. Galloway committed three turnovers compared to just two assists.

On the other side of the floor, Nebraska’s guards had their way. Starting shooting guard Keisei Tominaga put up 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and 4-for-10 on 3s. Tominaga did not commit a single turnover Wednesday. Starting point guard Jamarques Lawrence scored 12 points to complement Tominaga.

Nebraska's Rienk Mast, top, defends against Indiana's Xavier Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

“When I look at the stat sheet and look at (Nebraska)’s perimeter play, they outplayed our starting two guards, who were awful tonight,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.

With a starting frontcourt comprised of a freshman and two sophomores, Indiana (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) expects the backcourt to be the steadying force on the road. Instead, Indiana’s perimeter players displayed uneasiness on both ends of the court against Nebraska (12-2, 2-1).

Johnson and Galloway combined for seven of IU’s season-high 19 turnovers, and the Cornhuskers turned those giveaways into 27 points of their own.

Four of Indiana’s starters had three or more turnovers. Indiana operates most of its offense through the post. When big men Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware caught the ball down low Wednesday, Nebraska shaded two or three defenders in their direction, making it hard for them to score in isolation. Whether it was one of the big men making the wrong play or a perimeter player being in a poor position, the Hoosiers didn’t respond well to these coverages.

“It was just more of us throwing bad passes to each other,” Ware said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball more and make smarter passes.”

Sloppiness plagued IU throughout the entire night. Any time the Hoosiers try to establish a rhythm, they would turn the ball over, and Nebraska would capitalize off the mistakes. Nebraska had 15 steals, meaning a majority of these were live-ball turnovers that gave the Cornhuskers chances to score without IU setting its defense.

“A lot of times we were trying to create things that weren’t there,” Woodson said.

This comes a game after Indiana tied its previous season high of 18 turnovers in its 100-87 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 29. While the Hoosiers made up for the giveaways with superb shooting in that win, it was a different story against Nebraska.

“We just had some unforced turnovers that were just unacceptable,” Woodson said. “But we’ve got to go back and fix that because you’re not going to beat anybody in the Big Ten doing that.”

IU went into a big road matchup with a mostly healthy roster for the first time since late November. It was a big chance to pick up a Quad 1 win, given the Hoosiers have only one victory in the top two quadrants thus far. Woodson’s squad traveled to Lincoln and got beat down by a Nebraska team that’s just better. That’s right. Fred Hoiberg’s Cornhuskers look to be (at least) a step above the Hoosiers.

If there’s any salvaging for IU through the rest of Big Ten play, it must pay better attention to detail and protect the ball. For a shift to be made, the Hoosiers' veteran backcourt must lead the charge.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball loses to Nebraska due to 'awful' guard play