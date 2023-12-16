If IU can repeat its effort vs. Kansas, the Hoosiers will be just fine — and in March

BLOOMINGTON – Mike Woodson clearly latched onto a couple of meaningful themes postgame Saturday, in the wake of his team’s 75-71 loss to No. 2 Kansas.

Fatigue, he said, set in, the Hoosiers unaccustomed to shortening their bench the way Bill Self’s Jayhawks do. Woodson wasn’t wrong — despite leading for a tick over 35 minutes Saturday, the Hoosiers (7-3, 2-0 in Big Ten) looked visibly short of fire and fightback in the game’s final scenes.

And Woodson talked about response, wondering what his team would look like after its flattening at Auburn’s hands in Atlanta seven days earlier. In this, he said, he was encouraged to see his team pull itself back up in such a serious and competitive way.

“It's a game that we can definitely build on, especially after you come out of a game like the Auburn game,” Woodson said. “I didn't know which way we would go.”

Woodson’s evaluation of his team’s performance wasn’t far off. IU took the No. 2 team in the country wire to wire Saturday, in a game at times it looked like the Hoosiers might pull away and win easily. But in the cold comfort of competitive defeat, Woodson will know the only way this game matters is if his team decides it does, and grows accordingly.

This always felt like a bit of a pivot point in Indiana’s season. Defeat means an emptyhanded nonconference schedule, but that performance, repeated in Big Ten play, gets the Hoosiers everything they need from an NCAA tournament standpoint.

It will not be easy — the Big Ten is an unusually soft touch right now — but this effort would do the job. Going forward from its best effort of the season, consistency is either Indiana’s making this season, or its downfall.

Because make no mistake, IU can take significant positives from their fighting loss to the Jayhawks (10-1) into the holiday season.

The Hoosiers stood toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the country for 40 minutes. Assembly Hall did its part, the old arena rocking from tip to whistle. But Indiana earned its way in this game as well.

Trey Galloway scored a game- and career-high 28 points, exploiting Kansas’ overhelp on IU’s bigs to force his way to the rim time and again. His offensive game hasn’t come easily to the senior captain so far this season, but Saturday, he was outstanding.

“He played great,” Self said. “It’s easy to say, ‘Take away his right hand.’ He still got to his right hand every time. Twenty-eight isn’t a respectable number for us that we did a good job at all. He got the best of us.”

Galloway wasn’t alone. Mackenzie Mgbako’s 14 points made it five games in a row in double figures for the freshman, the latest suggestion he’s beginning to find his feet in college. Kel’el Ware struggled offensively but pulled down 15 rebounds. IU as a team outrebounded Kansas, and outscored the Jayhawks on second chances and fast breaks.

The result itself was the product of fine margins. A turnover here. A missed layup there. A defensive lapse because tired legs meant a weak foul when it couldn’t be afforded.

Self plays a short bench with a lot of experience. His team understood the minutes demands of a game like this, and looked like it down the stretch. Kansas trailed by double digits in the second half at one point, but finished the game’s last 5 ½ minutes on a 17-10 run that proved the difference.

“I thought fatigue set in,” Woodson said. “I played (freshman guard Gabe) Cupps and Gallo the whole second half. … Gallo had about three turnovers coming down the stretch and ended up with five turnovers. That's normally not him.

“I thought the fatigue factor and the fact we played him the minutes that we did kind of hurt us a little bit.”

That was one player but could be applied to the entire team. The Hoosiers just lost their pop in the last five minutes, and so they lost what turned into an outstanding (if foul-ridden) game of basketball.

Which prompts the path forward from here.

It goes without saying the Hoosiers must finish their nonconference season with three wins from three. Then Big Ten play restarts.

There’s precious little quality in the league this winter. Outside Purdue, the conference is starved for meaningful nonconference success, a problem IU hasn’t helped fix and now can’t.

In front of the Hoosiers will be a lot of Quad 2 opportunities, and scant chances for Quad 1 wins. Holding serve inside Assembly Hall is a must. So is dodging some inevitable landmines. From there, Indiana can’t waste the chances (Purdue twice, Ohio State twice, Wisconsin twice, Michigan State on the season’s last day) for the kind of quality needed to pump life into what is at the moment a pretty pedestrian resume, even by projection.

Performances like the one IU turned in Saturday would do the job. They would go undefeated or darn near it at home, and even threaten to tack a few more road wins onto the ledger. Meld Xavier Johnson comfortably back into this rotation post-injury, and the team that lost Saturday could win enough to find its way into the business end of March.

But how many college basketball teams have you seen show up for the bright lights, only to turn it off when repeating that performance is the challenge?

Which is why it’s up to Indiana to decide where this season goes. More of this, and the Hoosiers will be fine. Anything less, and the tournament field will be a real stretch. It’s in the Hoosiers’ hands now.

