IU paying Curt Cignetti's coaching staff $1 million more than it paid Tom Allen's

BLOOMINGTON – IU committed a little over $1 million more in salary in hiring Curt Cignetti’s first full assistant-coaching staff, as compared to Tom Allen’s last.

According to memorandums of understanding signed between the university and Cignetti’s 10 countable assistants, Indiana will pay its new football coaching staff just under $5.8 million in guaranteed annual compensation. IndyStar obtained the documents in question via records request.

Allen’s final staff — much of it signed through next season — enjoyed a total compensation figure just shy of $4.7 million, a number which would have risen closer to $4.8 million in annual terms when Allen replaced offensive coordinator Walt Bell with Rod Carey midseason last year. Those figures included Allen’s 10 countable assistants, though not Aaron Wellman, his head of strength and conditioning.

Cignetti’s first staff will comfortably surpass Allen’s last in terms of compensation, and among its number is the Hoosiers’ first million-dollar coordinator.

Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, a Broyles Award semifinalist last season in the same position for Cignetti at James Madison, will receive $1.025 million in guaranteed annual compensation — $400,000 in base salary, $550,000 in outside, marketing and promotional income, and a $75,000 signing bonus that will eventually convert into an annual retention bonus to be paid on Dec. 1 of each year Haines remains at Indiana.

Mike Shanahan, Haines’ opposite number on offense and another coach joining Cignetti from JMU, will make $800,000, while offensive line coach Bob Bostad, the only member of Allen’s last staff retained in the transition, will make $700,000.

Derek Owings, Cignetti’s head strength coach, will make $535,000 per year.

Each coach’s memorandum lists benefits including moving allowances, courtesy cars, annual allowances to purchase Adidas product, standard university benefits and a promise to outline further performance-related bonuses in full contracts.

A memorandum of understanding is a document signed between the university and an employee outlining the key terms of a longer contract signed later.

Each member of Cignetti’s staff received a two-year deal to begin his tenure, with all contracts set to expire in January 2025. Each MOU contains a provision allowing for Cignetti’s coaches to have their contracts extended by an additional year at the end of the initial run, “unless,” according to the contractual language, “either party declines to extend the term.”

In addition to Indiana’s initial outlay, Cignetti’s own MOU with the university includes a provision that would grant him another $500,000 in money pooled for hiring or retaining assistant coaches, should Cignetti qualify for a bowl game. He would receive that particular benefit each time he reached the postseason, were Cignetti to guide the Hoosiers to multiple bowls.

Breakdown of IU assistant coaches guaranteed salaries:

Bryant Haines, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, $1,025,000

Mike Shanahan, offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, $800,000

Bob Bostad, offensive line coach/run game coordinator, $700,000

Tino Sunseri, quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator, $540,000

Derek Owings, head strength and conditioning coach, $535,000

Ola Adams, defensive backs/safeties coach, $523,000

LeDominique “Buddha” Williams, defensive ends coach, $522,000

Grant Cain, tight ends coach/special teams coordinator, $500,000

Pat Kuntz, defensive tackles coach, $425,000

Rod Ojong, cornerbacks coach, $400,000

John Miller, running backs coach, $350,000

