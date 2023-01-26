IU made it harder than it had to be, but Trayce Jackson-Davis carries Hoosiers by Minnesota

With Mike Woodson sidelined from the sideline, recovering from COVID, his Indiana team made hard shift of a trip to last-place Minnesota but pulled out a late win, 61-57. Here are three reasons why.

Sloppy start

The Hoosiers started poorly.

They committed lazy fouls, a result of sloppy, passive defense. Multiple players wound up in first-half foul trouble because of slow legs and unaggressive coverage.

And they threw away too many turnovers. They struggled early with Minnesota’s 2-3 zone, passing casually and not nearly often enough into the soft center of the Gophers’ defense. Minnesota couldn’t make enough, in terms of points, out of six first-half turnovers, but the wasted possessions slowed an offense that had been playing well in recent games.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau steadied the Hoosiers with points inside, but the visitors led by just three, 33-30, at halftime, thanks to some ugly early mistakes.

Trayce Jackson-Davis outstanding again

It’s becoming a familiar refrain, if probably a tired one for opposing coaches.

He logged his fifth double-double in six games just after halftime, and set the Indiana career blocks record with a first-half fingertip rejection. At times, the senior from Center Grove was his team’s offense by himself, putting together 6-0 and 8-0 runs.

Shorthanded without Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne, Minnesota (7-12, 1-8) went to that zone trying to mitigate the Hoosiers’ size advantage.

Nothing mitigated Jackson-Davis’ impact on year another Big Ten game. He finished with 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks, a dominant showing from a dominant player.

Sealed at the line

There was little to recommend Indiana's overall performance Wednesday night except the outcome, but that was really all that mattered. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) held Minnesota scoreless for the game's last 3:20, and free throws from Race Thompson (with an assist from Jackson-Davis' putback) and Trey Galloway put them over the top.

It was ugly. It was forgettable. And it was IU's fourth-straight win, matching their longest streak in conference play in the last seven years.

Indiana 61, Minnesota 57

INDIANA (14-6): Jackson-Davis 11-19 3-6 25, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, R.Thompson 1-4 2-4 4, Galloway 1-5 2-4 5, Hood-Schifino 2-11 2-2 6, Reneau 4-5 2-2 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-18 61.

MINNESOTA (7-12): Battle 8-16 0-0 20, Ola-Joseph 1-8 2-2 4, T.Thompson 4-13 0-0 8, Cooper 2-14 3-4 7, Samuels 2-6 3-4 7, Henley 3-5 0-3 7, Ramberg 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 22-64 8-14 57.

Halftime—Indiana 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-14 (Kopp 3-7, Galloway 1-3, Bates 0-1, Hood-Schifino 0-3), Minnesota 5-25 (Battle 4-9, Henley 1-2, Ola-Joseph 0-1, Samuels 0-2, T.Thompson 0-5, Cooper 0-6). Fouled Out_T.Thompson. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (Jackson-Davis 21), Minnesota 33 (T.Thompson 8). Assists_Indiana 17 (Galloway 5), Minnesota 14 (Cooper 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Minnesota 13.

