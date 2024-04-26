IU Kokomo baseball drops RSC series

Apr. 25—Shawnee State beat IU Kokomo twice on Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to sweep a best-of-three series that determined seeding in the River States Conference's baseball tournament.

The series win gives Shawnee State (25-19) the No. 3 seed. IUK (30-19) is the No. 4 seed.

The Bears beat the Cougars 3-1 in the first game. Tahj Borom had an RBI double for IUK, which managed just five hits. Blake Kimball took the loss.

The Bears beat the Cougars 5-0 in the second game, with IUK again was limited to five hits. Scoreless through seven innings, Shawnee State scored two runs in the eighth and three in the ninth. IUK starting pitcher J.T. Holton tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just three hits but did not factor in the decision.