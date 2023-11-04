IU Insider Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek go over Indiana's win over Wisconsin
Insider Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek break down Indiana's win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
The Bulldogs got a key interception from Nazir Stackhouse to extend their win streak to 26 games.
Follow the entire card at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with Yahoo Sports as we bring you the latest results and highlights.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 9 in the NFL.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Votto will be a free agent for the first time his career.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
Emma Hayes has coached Chelsea, the top women's team in England, since 2012. She'll leave at the end of the season, reportedly to take the USWNT job.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Mahomes' former Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already expressed interest in participating.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
The NBA is certainly putting all of its weight into making sure the public knows the league office feels the in-season tournament is important. Which means sooner or later, you’ll feel it’s important.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Unsure which games on the Week 9 slate will pack the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon has your guide.